Maroons ready to unleash “mad” Napa on NSW

Teammates may think Dylan Napa is a “bit mad” but Queensland don’t believe the fiery redhead will do something silly when finally he is finally unleashed on the State of Origin arena.

Maroons forward Jacob Lillyman warned NSW a fired-up Napa could not wait to be cut loose in game one in Brisbane on Wednesday after being asked to step up for injured Test prop Matt Scott (knee).

He said the 113kg, 198cm Napa was primed to make an immediate impact and “hurt” NSW in a bid to make up for lost time.

Napa was among eight players – including fellow debutant Anthony Milford – slapped with 2016 Origin bans for breaking Emerging Maroons camp curfew.

“For sure,” Lillyman said when asked if Napa could hurt NSW.

“He is such a big body, he is a massive bloke and plays the game hard.

“Added to that, he is so pumped and fired up and ready to go.

“There is going to be some artillery flying around.

“He is a real physical player, he brings that presence and he will look to assert that.”

Loud but affable, Sydney Roosters enforcer Napa has been the hit of the Queensland camp with his left-field take on the world.

“He is wired a bit differently, the big fella,” Lillyman said.

“He is a bit mad. But it freshens things up and lightens the mood a bit.

“He provides a lot of entertainment for everyone.”

Lillyman does not believe the excitable Napa would get his wires crossed and take his aggression too far against the Blues.

“I don’t think he is at risk of doing something silly,” he said.

“Everything will be within the rules of the game.

“But he will be looking to bring that physical side of things.”

Ahead of his record 40th Origin game, Queensland captain Cameron Smith said he looked forward to Napa’s debut.

“Napa has been ready for 12 months now,” he said.

“He probably would have played last year but he didn’t get that opportunity.

“He’s the type of guy who really thrives in those situations.

“Game one is usually fairly physical, played up the middle and not a whole lot played out wide – it will definitely suit his game.”