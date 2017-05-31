Pearce knocked out but an Origin winner

After so many matches to forget in Brisbane for NSW, Mitchell Pearce ironically probably won’t remember his best moment in Blue.

The much-maligned Blues’ halfback, who had been winless in six Origin appearances at Suncorp Stadium for his state before Wednesday night’s opener, had been a leading light for the visitors for 50 minutes.

The 28-year-old not only scored a crucial try for his team at the Caxton Street end of the ground right on halftime, he’d been strong in defence and confident in attack.

It’s just a shame he is unlikely to remember any of it.

A collision with Will Chambers’ shoulder in the 51st minute left Pearce reeling.

The Sydney Roosters’ star attempted to get back to his feet, staggering backwards before collapsing on his back to the turf.

Trainers led him off the field for a head injury assessment and Pearce’s night was over.

Former NSW coach Phil Gould summed the situation up while commentating for the Nine Network.

“He was having a wow of a game, Mitchell Pearce – maybe his best in Origin,” Gould said.

“I wonder if he’ll remember it.”

Shortly after leaving the field, the Blues’ crushed Queensland with quickfire tries to James Tedesco, Andrew Fifita and Jarryd Hayne in what could be the Origin turning point NSW fans have been craving for the best part of a decade.

Rest assured after so many Suncorp nightmares, Pearce will be hunting down the tape of this dream game as soon as his head clears.