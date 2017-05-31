Queensland confident Milford can fill Thurston’s boots

Roar and Against: Who will win Origin Game 1?

Just how important is State of Origin Game 1

Queensland are confident Anthony Milford is ready to become the first Maroon to fill Johnathan Thurston’s boots in 12 years for Wednesday night’s State of Origin opener.

Milford has been named in the No.6 jersey for the clash at Suncorp Stadium, alongside Cooper Cronk in a tantalising halves battle against NSW’s James Maloney and Mitchell Pearce.

It will mark the first time since 2004 that Thurston won’t run out in the halves for Queensland due to a shoulder injury, but Maroons assistant coach Anthony Seibold said the veteran’s presence in camp had boosted Milford.

“What better education than to have JT there,” Seibold said on Wednesday.

“To make his debut with Cooper Cronk, Darius (Boyd) and Cameron Smith, he’s got some really experienced guys around him.”

Thurston is one of a number of key members of the Maroons’ attacking structure missing along with Billy Slater and Origin’s greatest try-scorer Greg Inglis.

But Seibold is confident the Maroons have the points in them to claim victory.

“Game One is a very defensive-minded game, so I think it’s important for us to play some field position and if we do we will score some points,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ ability to score points has also been a focus.

Pearce’s return at halfback has been at the centre of the build up, but NSW assistant coach John Cartwright said the decision to train Laurie Daley’s team at Kingscliff until Monday had allowed them to avoid most of the hype.

“A lot of the guys have played Origin, they’ve played grand finals and big games,” Cartwright said.

“We just try and encourage them to prepare the way they normally would.”

The Blues have maintained a low-key preparation, training for only five minutes on the Gold Coast on Tuesday and opting against a guest speaker or jersey presentation at dinner on Origin eve.

Cartwright said it had also helped allow them to avoid the discussion surrounding Queensland’s selections, including the absence of Thurston and discussion of whether utility Michael Morgan could start for Milford.

“It’s pretty much been 95 per cent about us,” Cartwright said.

“We’re not focused on who can play for them, who is out for them.”