Robin Haase vs Rafael Nadal: French Open live scores

Rafael Nadal will look to keep his incredible run of form going into the second round of the French Open when he takes on veteran world no.36 Robin Haase. Join The Roar for live scores from around 10:30pm (AEST).

The king of clay and nine-time French Open winner has only dropped a single match in the clay court season, leaving him with a record of 18 and 1 after making the final of the Australian Open, but going down in five famous sets to Roger Federer earlier in the year.

Nadal’s health was always the question earlier in the year, but it hasn’t entered the fray for the last month as he has motored through winning tournaments in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before coming up short, being thwarted by Dominic Thiem in Rome at the quarter-final stage.

Thiem is undoubtedly one of the dark horses to take out the crowd at Roland Garros, but for Nadal no on else has come close with only two of his seventeen wins not being in straight sets.

Simply put, Nadal is not making errors, serving at a high percentage and chasing down balls most players wouldn’t get near. It’s a serious winding back of the clock for the former world no.1, and to see him lose a set before the final stages would be a surprise.

Nadal picked up a straight sets win in the first round over Benoit Paire, but his second round opponent Haase is stronger on the clay and got the better of Aussie Alex De Minaur in straight sets during his first round match.

The 30-year-old Haase has barely made an indent during the clay court season though, winning just three matches across five tournaments, and dropping many in straight sets.

While he has got the better of some reasonable players, including Daniel Evans, he hasn’t been anything approaching consistent and that’s where Nadal will get the better of him in a canter.

Nadal makes his opponents play every single point, and Haase hasn’t been able to cope with that during the clay court season.

The pair have played twice previously, with Nadal winning both, including in five sets at Wimbledon during 2011. The pair have never met on clay

Prediction

Nadal. He isn’t going to lose now, and he is unlikely to drop a set until we are deep into the second week. This could be similar to his first round effort.

Nadal in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this second round match from around 10:30pm (AEST) or at the completion of the match between Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit. Don’t forget to get involved by adding a comment in the section below as well.