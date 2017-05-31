Samantha Stosur vs Kirsten Flipkens: French Open live scores

Australian Samantha Stosur will look to continue her impressive run of form and advance out of the second round at the French Open, when she takes on Kirsten Flipkens, who put aside some bad form to pick up a strong win last time out. Join The Roar for live scores from 7pm (AEST).

Stosur came into the French Open finally starting to find some form, taking out a WTA tournament in Strasbourg, beating fellow Aussie Daria Gavrilova in a tense, nearly three-hour final.

Despite not showing a heap before Strasbourg, Stosur went from zero to hero here and the form translated into her first round match at the second grand slam of the year.

Taking on Kristina Kucova, her serve and forehand game was working perfectly as she blitzed through in a straight sets domination that took just over an hour.

The second set was particularly impressive as Stosur stayed focused and took it 6-1.

Flipkens, the experienced Belgian on the other hand who has, at times throughout her career had some impressive results on the red stuff was in ordinary form to say the least during the build-up to the tournament, winning just two matches across four tournaments.

One win was thanks to a retirement, and the other was against the already eliminated from the French Open Alja Tomljanovic. Meanwhile, she has been dominated by players ranked well below her and struggled to find any form, making unforced errors and not serving well in the slightest.

Her first round match at the Open though, against Mandy Minella was a different story as she broke in either set to take the match 6-3, 6-3. While it still wasn’t her strongest performance, it was well above anything she has produced over the last month.

She will have to go up another gear to compete with Stosur though, who has the power game to simply blast many opponents off the court.

The pair have met on three previous occasions, dating back to 2005. They have never played at a grand slam or on clay though, with their most recent meeting coming in New Haven during 2014 as Stosur took a three-set victory.

Prediction

Stosur has been on fire, winning in Strasbourg and blitzing the first round. Despite her tendency to find ways to lose, it won’t happen here. This should be a straight forward victory.

Stosur in straight sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this second round French Open match from 7pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add your own comments below.