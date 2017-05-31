State of Origin: Who was man of the match in Game 1 2017?

New South Wales prop Andrew Fifita has taken out man of the match honours in Game 1 of the 2017 State of Origin series as the Blues defeat the Maroons by 28 to 4.

It was a stunning performance from the Sharks front rower, particularly in the first half as he got the Blues off to a brilliant start before he backed up in the second half to continue causing headaches for the Maroons’ tiring defensive line.

State of Origin Game 1 coverage

» State of Origin live scores and blog

» WATCH: James Maloney opens the scoring with an early try

» WATCH: Commentators forget where the game’s being played

» WATCH: Jarryd Hayne and Cooper Cronk trade moments of brilliance

» WATCH: Mitchell Pearce knocked out in sickening collision

Fifita ended the game with 18 runs for 183 metres, which included a number of fantastic tackle busts and offloads leading to a couple of tries. He was involved in the game’s opening try, running onto a Mitchell Pearce offload before throwing a pass of his own that sent James Maloney away under the posts for the opening points.

The Blues’ prop also scored a try of his own in the second half. It was a case of being in the right place at the right time though as Justin O’Neill dropped a ball coming off his own line and Fifita pounced to score.

“It’s one game down. Still two to go. It’s up to us now.” said Fifita.

“I thought I did my job tonight and hopefully we can continue that for the next game.” added Fifita.

State of Origin Game 1 coverage

» State of Origin live scores and blog

» WATCH: James Maloney opens the scoring with an early try

» WATCH: Commentators forget where the game’s being played

» WATCH: Jarryd Hayne and Cooper Cronk trade moments of brilliance

» WATCH: Mitchell Pearce knocked out in sickening collision

Fifita held off stiff competition from James Tedesco, who enjoyed a fantastic performance in just his second Origin game. Playing fullback for the Blues, he did a solid job in the first half before turning it on in the second, being heavily involved in the attack and pulling off some miraculous defensive plays, including a try-saving tackle on Matt Gillett at the try line.

Fifita though, looked dangerous every time he had the ball though and held his own in defence making 21 tackles, only missing one.

Given the pace of the first half, it was staggering that he was able to play the majority of the first 40 and continue to produce with incredible output, taking runs in every set and bending the Queensland defensive line.