State of Origin 2017: Is Jarryd Hayne playing Game 1?

With the final teams being confirmed an hour before kick-off for State of Origin Game 1, it’s been confirmed Jarryd Hayne will be lining up for the New South Wales Blues.

He will line up in the centres for New South Wales, wearing the no.3 jersey and is likely to play on the left edge of the field, inside veteran winger Brett Morris.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for the former Blues fullback, who last played in the State of Origin series in 2014.

On that occasions, he was the star as the Blues won their first series in nine years. New South Wales haven’t won a series since, with Hayne pursuing other sporting dreams.

He first tried his hand in the NFL, gaining a spot on the roster with the San Fransisco 49ers, before he was moved on and played rugby sevens, representing his native Fiji for a brief time with hopes of finding a ticket to the Olympic Games.

When that was dashed though, he returned to the NRL at the back end of 2016 with the Gold Coast Titans and has played there ever since.

After a strong finish to 2016, Hayne struggled through the early rounds of 2017 for form and fitness before he was injured, leaving him out of action for more than a month.

His form has been up-and-down, rotating between centre and fullback for the Titans since he came back from injury, but Blues coach Laurie Daley saw it as good enough and gave him the centre spot for New South Wales in this all-important Game 1.