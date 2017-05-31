State of Origin 2017: How to watch Game 1 replays online and on TV

There are plenty of reasons for watching a State of Origin replay; sometimes you can’t catch the game live, and sometimes you just have to watch the game again. Here’s all the info you need to watch a replay of Game 1, 2017.

While Channel Nine have the live Origin broadcast rights for TV, Fox Sports will be replaying the game almost as soon as it’s finished – this will likely be with their own commentary team, which is what they have done in previous years.

Nine won’t replay the game on free-to-air TV, but the first replay on Fox Sports is scheduled to begin at 10pm (AEST) – or virtually as soon as the game is due to end, unless the match runs longer (if it goes to extra-time, for example).

That replay will be in full, showing every minute of the contest, although it will be without the halftime break to speed things up. The replay will last for 90 minutes.

Fox League, which is located on Foxtel Channel 502 will have multiple replays throughout Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting at regular intervals.

If you’re a morning person, then the 3:30am (AEST) replay on Thursday may be the option for you. A full list of replays being offered is below.

Full list of replays on Fox League

Day Time (AEST) Channel Wednesday, 31 May 10:00 PM Fox League 502 Thursday, 1 June 3:30 AM Fox League 502 Thursday, 1 June 7:30 AM Fox League 502 Thursday, 1 June 12:00 PM Fox League 502 Thursday, 1 June 5:30 PM Fox League 502 Friday, 2 June 5:00 AM Fox League 502 Saturday, 3 June 1:00 AM Fox League 502 Saturday, 3 June 7:30 AM Fox League 502 Sunday, 4 June 10:00 PM Fox League 502 Tuesday, 6 June 1:00 AM Fox League 502

If you want to live-stream the Origin 1 replay, you can do so on either of Foxtel’s streaming services – Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go.

Foxtel Go is included in any existing Fox Sports subscription, while Foxtel Play is the pay TV provider’s online-only service, and will set you back a monthly fee of at least $39 for the sports package.

If you want to watch an Origin replay at your own convenience, the NRL Live Pass is the best option. It allows you to live stream replays of all NRL and representative rugby league matches on your mobile, tablet or laptop, however these aren’t available for the first 12 hours after a game has ended.

This means the Origin 1 replay will be available from around 10am on Thursday, June 1.