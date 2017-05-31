State of Origin Game 1 final score: Blues annihilate Maroons to steal series opener

The NSW Blues have won Game 1 of the 2017 State of Origin series, defeating the Queensland Maroons with a final score of 28-4.
New South Wales had taken an eight-point buffer into half-time with a 12-4 lead at the break, and they took full advantage of that to take the series opener in the enemy territory of Suncorp Stadium and justify their pre-match favouritism.
The Blues put in a mammoth defensive effort in the second half, with both Josh Dugan and James Tedesco pulling off miraculous try-saving tackles to deny Aidan Guerra and Matt Gillett respectively.
State of Origin Game 1 coverage
» State of Origin highlights: New South Wales destroy Queensland in Game 1
» State of Origin live scores and blog
» WATCH: James Maloney opens the scoring with an early try
» WATCH: Commentators forget where the game’s being played
» WATCH: Jarryd Hayne and Cooper Cronk trade moments of brilliance
» WATCH: Mitchell Pearce knocked out in sickening collision
They were just as good in attack. James Maloney and Mitchell Pearce both scored tries in the first half off the back of excellent work by Andrew Fifita, before a blitz early in the second half put the game to bed.
James Tedesco opened the scoring for the Blues in the second half, muscling his way over despite the attention of a number of Queensland defenders.
Fifita then got on the scoreboard himself, picking up a horrendous dropped ball from Justin O’Neill for the easiest of four-pointers, before Jarryd Hayne sliced through the Queensland line to score in his first Origin appearance since 2014 and push the scoreline to 28-4.
For New South Wales, Andrew Fifita was outstanding in a man-of-the-match performance, but the explosive prop had plenty of help from his teammates.
Jarryd Hayne put in an excellent performance in his return to the Origin arena, completely outclassing and out-muscling opposite number Justin O’Neill. Hayne brushed his opposing centre with a savage double-fend in the first half to set Brett Morris away down the sideline before ending O’Niell’s night with a brutal tackle in the dying moments of the game.
Debutant hooker Nathan Peats was also excellent. The Gold Coast rake covered 8.1 kilometres of the Suncorp Stadium turf, getting through a mountain of work in his 80-minute stint against the man widely acknowledged to be the best number nine in the game, Cameron Smith.
Both halves for the Blues were also strong. Maloney finished with a try and missed just one of his five conversion attempts, while Mitchell Pearce played arguably his best game for the Blues before being forced from the field after being knocked out in a sickening collision.
It’s not as if Queensland put in particularly poor performances. Smith was his typically busy and classy self and Cooper Cronk always looked menacing, however the Maroons were simply outplayed by their Blues opponents, something the halfback acknowledged after the game.
“I thought we had a red-hot crack and sometimes you have to give it to the opposition, they were really good tonight,” Cronk said.
“They made some one on one tackles that really saved the momentum.”
Corey Oates was also strong for Queensland in defusing a torrent of bombs sent his way in the first half, while Dane Gagai also proved a constant threat to the New South Wales defence.
The Game 1 win gives the Blues an excellent chance of reclaiming the Origin Shield for just the second time since 2005.
However the Maroons are likely to be a far tougher test in the rest of the series, with superstar playmaker Johnathan Thurston expected to be available for Game 2 after being ruled out of tonight’s game with a shoulder injury.
The series now moves to Sydney. Game 2 will be played at ANZ Stadium in Homebush on Wednesday, June 21.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:08pm
JCow said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:08pm | ! Report
As a Qld’er Id like to try make excuses – like Ie: we were down 3 – 4 big players from injuries..
But ultimately, this is a look to the future. Well done to NSW. Gotta give credit
Well played !!
Onto next game 🙂
May 31st 2017 @ 10:15pm
Craigo said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:15pm | ! Report
Totally agree! Well done to NSW. Best they have played in 10 years
May 31st 2017 @ 10:20pm
JCow said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:20pm | ! Report
My only thoughts are who….Hess…wallace? Id like to see Valentine holmes too.
But I’m a bit lost.
I think it will be a tough yr or three for qld!
But really. NSW were a great machine tonight.
Tedesco showed he is a player that can totally step it up. And Maloney is scary with his speed off the mark and how he straights up the defence
May 31st 2017 @ 10:30pm
Emcie said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:30pm | ! Report
I wouldn’t change the team too much apart from maybe O’Neil and a forward. Not sure how you would fit Slater in, NSW did a great job of keeping the ball away from Boyd and the wingers had fantastic games. Milf was pretty good untill he was taken off and that pretty much proved why you need a utility that can play at half so I’d keep Morgan on the bench
May 31st 2017 @ 10:38pm
JCow said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:38pm | ! Report
Emcie. To be Fair O’Neil didn’t have a lot of room nor opportunity. Its a rare one in a lifetime centre that u get like Inglis, Gasnier etc…who can create something from nothing. Otherwise you need forwards to lay a quick ball platform in good positions to create tries with slick backs moves. NSW hard that. Old struggled to ever establish forward dominance, and thats my worry.
Backs I wouldn’t change much.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:21pm
Raugeee said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:21pm | ! Report
Same here – one eyed Qlder. NSW brilliant tonight. Tedesco was awesome, Fifita irresistible. Blues played so positively. Their best game in the post Andrew Johns era – what’s that? 12 years. Goaline desperation defence was superb. Good points for Qld was that Pearce was still woeful at half, Woods is nothing but a big pillow – you wouldn’t have noticed though. Changes for Game 2? Slater on to wing – Gagai to centre – O’Neil out – Hess and Cooper to replace Lilyman and Guerra. Congratulations NSW fans – that must’ve felt great 🙂
May 31st 2017 @ 10:23pm
JCow said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:23pm | ! Report
I agree mate. As sad as I am to say it. This team with a better Half back and someone harder than Woods. And it will be an era of strong dominance for NSW while we (qld) rebuild. Will be awhile tho
May 31st 2017 @ 10:28pm
Wolly said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:28pm | ! Report
It sure did, felt like I was a kid again on Xmas day.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:40pm
JCow said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:40pm | ! Report
Fair enough.
Im usually so bitter if QLD lose, (ie. Blaming ref etc). But ya…tonight. Well beaten. Lap it up Mate 🙂
May 31st 2017 @ 10:29pm
The Barry said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:29pm | ! Report
I thought Guerra was ok tonight.
I think Myles is done and probably Lillyman. Wallace, Hess, Cooper and Lowe in contention.
McGuire needs to pull his head in. He’s a much better player than he allows himself to be. He wastes energy running 10 metres to throw swinging arms.
Gagai was outstanding for Queensland. Worked his ring out and was running as hard in the 79th minute as the first.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:33pm
Emcie said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:33pm | ! Report
Myles didn’t look 100% did he? He was out on his feet from the get go
May 31st 2017 @ 10:46pm
The Barry said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:46pm | ! Report
Yeah…the pace early was crazy, maybe that got to the old fella.
He was never going to play big minutes but when the ball was never out of play he burned through the juice pretty quickly.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:43pm
matth said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:43pm | ! Report
Could Gagai come into the centers for O’Neill, with Boyd to the wing and Slater to fullback
May 31st 2017 @ 10:47pm
The Barry said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:47pm | ! Report
What about Holmes?
May 31st 2017 @ 11:01pm
Gary said | May 31st 2017 @ 11:01pm | ! Report
Guerra in for O’Neil-sounds obscure but I’ve always thought he was a centre.
Besides O’Neil was awful.
They must find room for Slater and or Valentine Holmes- probably both.
They have to drop Myles and Lillyman but I don’t know who else to bring in ??Wallace and a McQueen from the Titans??
With Papalli into the starting 10.Jersey??
May 31st 2017 @ 10:14pm
jamesb said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:14pm | ! Report
Sterlo for PM.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:14pm
Ziusudra said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:14pm | ! Report
Superb from NSW. No bluster, no big talk, no superstar stuff. Just simple, clever, tough play executed very very well. And backed up by steely defence.
Very well played. If they can keep up this attitude and mentality there are good years ahead for the Blues.
Cordner as captain – calm, composed focussed.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:28pm
Raugeee said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:28pm | ! Report
Daley still coached them yeah? I can’t believe that’s the same team from last year. Sterlo was a selector – was he at training as well.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:15pm
Joe said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:15pm | ! Report
Pretty much went as I though it would…Blues way too strong in the forwards and QLDs out of form players had nothing in the second half. Smith to make 50+ tackles in a losing side. Add to that when Qld needed to score points there was no one capable of breaking the game open. The fact that Gagai looked like their best on park says a lot. This series is done and dusted and if Kev Walters has any sense so are a few of those QLD players. That said it doesn’t matter who they pick, they’ll still get thumped in Sydney but might as well start looking to the future.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:34pm
Gary said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:34pm | ! Report
Wow Joe. You sound (admittingly in past tense) like an absolutely sensational Rugby League analysist and your outstanding ability to predict the outcome of tonight’s game is nothing short of amazing.
Would you consider sharing your predictions for the future BEFORE they happen??
May 31st 2017 @ 10:38pm
Wolly said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:38pm | ! Report
He actually did champ. All you had to do was click his picture to bring up his previous posts and you would’ve avoided looking like a deadset goose.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:51pm
The Barry said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:51pm | ! Report
Yep. Almost word for word. Great read on the game Joe.
I thought it would be far tighter than it turned out.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:16pm
The Auteur said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:16pm | ! Report
Why didn’t the biggest Queenslander simply eat the other 13?
May 31st 2017 @ 10:19pm
Scott Pryde said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:19pm | ! Report
Go the Blues! Great game of footy really – Pearce try on halftime was the difference – the Maroons just didn’t come out of halftime.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:46pm
matth said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:46pm | ! Report
That was a turning point. Smith’s short kick off was also huge in the context of the game. He must have sensed they were on the ropes and was desperate for the ball back. Either that, or he had a massive brain explosion.
May 31st 2017 @ 10:57pm
Gavin said | May 31st 2017 @ 10:57pm | ! Report
I don’t know that a short drop out makes all that much difference.
1. Saves the defence running up 25 – 30m
2. The attacking team will be tackled on the first at around the 30m mark, then 20m.
If the blues don’t score, nothing would be said of that play.