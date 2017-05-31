State of Origin Game 1: What the winners and losers said

New South Wales completed their first win in Queensland since 2014 and not surprisingly the Blues camp was delighted.

Man of the match Andrew Fifita scored two tries and set one up, while providing the go forward that the Blues needed.

All players agreed it was an extremely physical game.

State of Origin Game 1 coverage

» State of Origin live scores and blog

» WATCH: James Maloney opens the scoring with an early try

» WATCH: Commentators forget where the game’s being played

» WATCH: Jarryd Hayne and Cooper Cronk trade moments of brilliance

» WATCH: Mitchell Pearce knocked out in sickening collision

NSW

Andrew Fifita

It’s a privilege (to be awarded MOM). I can’t wait for Game 2. My job’s easy. I just get the ball and carve up forward and just stay tight in the middle.

I thought I did my job tonight and hopefully we can just continue it on for the next game.

James Maloney

He (Andrew Fifita) had a whale of game. He plays his best footy when he’s thinking run and then the offload comes second. I thought he did that massively today and he had a whale of a game. As we wore their middle down they struggled to attack us. One down but still one more to go.

Boyd Cordner

To come up here and win at any time is a tough feat. We just played for the full 80 minutes. We kept turning up for each other in defence and I’m really proud of the boys.

I can’t describe the feeling (of leading the team out as captain) it’s something that you can’t get anywhere else. As a kid all you ever wanted to do was play State of Origin but to lead this bunch of great men out is such a privilege and something I’m very proud of. It’s probably the most relaxed I’ve felt coming into a camp. Obviously a lot of confidence from the faith that Laurie has shown in me.

The experienced pair of Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk were gracious in defeat.

Queensland



Cameron Smith

Very disappointing. The Blues played with a lot of energy. You can’t afford to give up cheap points like we did tonight. They scored a couple of easy tries there towards the end and our defence let us down. Just didn’t have enough energy around the middle early. No excuses from this end they were very good.

It’s back to the drawing board. Two to go. We travel to Sydney now so it’s a must win for us.

Cooper Cronk

That was one of the toughest halves of football I played in the first half. It was end-to-end. Both teams were off their feet and it came down to little moments. One-on-one missed tackles that obviously cost us in that first half. I thought we had a red hot crack. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the opposition.”