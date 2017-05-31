State of Origin 2017 kick-off bingo: When will Game 1 actually start?

State of Origin kick-off time – it’s just impossible to predict. Scheduled kick-off times and rugby league go together terribly – it just doesn’t work. So, it’s time for everyone’s favourite Origin game: kick-off bingo.

While the pre-match schedules claim the game will start at 8pm (AEST), the teams generally haven’t even finished warming up by that point, with the TV networks going through their long pre-match build-up.

By the time the teams run onto the field, sing the national anthem, warm up (again) and go through whatever other pre-match preparation they have to do, the time for kick-off has long gone and those tuning in late with no prior knowledge about how Origin works would be expecting the game to be closing in on halftime.

So, as always, we’re throwing the question out there for the traditional game of kick-off bingo (or kick-off lottery or whatever else you want to call it): when will State of Origin Game 1 begin?

For a bit of extra help, last year’s opening game kicked off at 8:21pm, Game 2 began at 8:23pm and Game 3 got underway at the unbelievably early time of 8:15pm (AEST). This year’s Origin kick-off time is reportedly scheduled for 8:12, but whether that’s the case remains to be seen.

So be sure to leave your vote on the form below and let us know in the comments below when you think tonight’s game will begin. We’ll update the results at 7:30pm (AEST) tonight.

Loading…

And, in the meantime, there’s also plenty of other great State of Origin content for you to check out right here on The Roar.

» All the team news

» Who are the referees?

» The best Origin preview anywhere on the internet

» Where Game 1 will be won and lost

» New South Wales know they should win

» Why Queensland will win

» State of Origin Game 1 crystal ball predictions