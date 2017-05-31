State of Origin 2017: Ten not-so-fearless predictions for Game 1

For 20 years I’ve watched one of the greatest events on the Australian sporting calendar. I feel like I can safely predict what to expect tonight.

These ten things will almost definitely happen:

1. Game delay

The game is scheduled for an 8:12pm kick off at Suncorp Stadium, but if at exactly 8:12pm, the ball is kicked off, check outside for flying pigs because the game getting underway late is standard fodder in Origin.

2. Queensland Bias

Watching Channel Nine’s coverage means you are forced to listen to Wally Lewis and Darren Lockyer trying very hard to be unbiased towards their home state, but failing miserably. Enjoy.

3. Terrible Pre-game Entertainment

No one goes to the footy to listen to some generic wuss rock band spewing out their latest forgettable hit, and Origin will never be remembered for having great pre game acts.

A good time for a toilet break.

4. Rabs and Gus bickering like an old married couple

When you have spent as much time together as Ray Warren and Phil Gould, you’re bound to get on each other’s nerves every now and again, and these two will be at it each others’ throats, whether it be about a particular ruling, the direction of the Brisbane river, or something completely off-topic.

5. Blow Ups in 140 characters

The age of Twitter has given rise to all manner of colourful language delivered on the micro-blogging site and when you add the passion of State of Origin, fans won’t hold back, so expect a wave of hate for the entire 80 minutes.

6. Hayne Hysteria

For a guy that hasn’t done a lot post-2014, Jarryd Hayne has certainly garnered a lot of air time and his ordinary form at the Titans will mean more pressure is laid on his shoulders. Watch for the commentary team to salivate over his every move.

7. That’s an Origin Moment

Tyson Frizell pulled out an Origin moment in 2016 when he courageously chased Dane Gagai across 80 metres, in vain, but a brilliant effort nonetheless. That’s an Origin moment, because it happened in Origin. Simples.

8. Breathless halftime interviews

I don’t know what boffin thought of this but they offer nothing to the viewer. A sideline commentator grabs a player who has just given his all and asks a couple of tame questions to which the player, exhausted, offers little in return.

9. Niggle

There’s always niggle in State of Origin, and sometimes, said niggle escalates into fisty cuffs at ten paces, or these days, jersey grabbing at ten paces. Dylan Napa loves a bit of niggle and won’t take a backwards step.

10. Mitchell Pearce Missing

Pearce is still getting used to the rigours of State of Origin football. 15 games into a fairly ordinary NSW career. He has proven time and again that he isn’t up to Origin standard, but he keeps getting picked. If kicking directly to the opposition’s back three is an art form, Pearce is the master.