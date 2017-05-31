State of Origin first try scorer Game 1 2017: Blues on the board first

James Maloney has scored the first try of the 2017 State of Origin series for the NSW Blues against the Queensland Maroons.

Maloney was in prime position to support a half-break from club teammate Andrew Fifita and scythed through the open field after collecting an offload from the big prop.

Maloney then converted his own try from right in front of the posts to give the Blues a 6-0 lead after just eight minutes of Game 1.

The try came just moments after a major scare for NSW at the other end of the field, with Queensland winger Corey Oates coming within inches of somehow planting down a four-pointer for the Maroons.

