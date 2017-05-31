State of Origin Game 1 final teams: Queensland Maroons vs NSW Blues line-ups

The final State of Origin teams are in for the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons for Game 1 tonight, which will be played at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

While the Maroons suffered a severe injury toll in the lead-up to Game 1, with Johnathan Thurston, Matt Scott and Greg Inglis the key casualties, there has been no changes to either side during the week with both as named last Monday.

Anthony Milford will make his debut for the Maroons in the halves, while there was no room for Australian winger Valentine Holmes with Corey Oates and Dane Gagai retaining their places.

There was no room for champion fullback Billy Slater either, with Darius Boyd sticking at the back. Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith will once again provide the brains trust, while Dylan Napa gets a debut in the front row.

Nate Myles has retained his starting spot despite not being there for Manly, while Josh McGuire replaces the retired Corey Parker. Veterans Sam Thaiday, Aiden Guerra and Jacob Lillyman retain their spot on the bench. Michael Morgan, who many had suggested would make his way into the starting side, will play in the utility role on the bench.

18th man Jarrod Wallace will play no part in the game.

The Blues are also as named on Monday, with extras Matt Moylan, Jordan McLean and Jack De Belin taking no part in the game.

James Tedesco, Mitchell Pearce, James Maloney and Nathan Peats will form the spine of the team, with Pearce playing his 16th Origin and still searching for a fifth victory, while Josh Dugan and Blake Ferguson will carry their Australian combination into Origin.

Jarryd Hayne is back for Laurie Daley’s side after a two-year hiatus, while new captain Boyd Cordner headlines a strong second row with Josh Jackson and lock Tyson Frizell.

There was no room for the in-form Paul Vaughan or Ryan James, with Aaron Woods and Andrew Fifita starting up front.

Queensland Maroons side for Origin 1

1. Darius Boyd

2. Corey Oates

3. Will Chambers

4. Justin O’Neill

5. Dane Gagai

6. Anthony Milford

7. Cooper Cronk

8. Dylan Napa

9. Cameron Smith (c)

10. Nate Myles

11. Josh Papalii

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire.

Interchange

14. Michael Morgan

15. Sam Thaiday

16. Aidan Guerra

17. Jacob Lillyman.

New South Wales Blues side for Origin 1

1. James Tedesco

2. Blake Ferguson

3. Josh Dugan

4. Jarryd Hayne

5. Brett Morris

6. James Maloney

7. Mitchell Pearce

8. Aaron Woods

9. Nathan Peats

10. Andrew Fifita

11. Josh Jackson

12. Boyd Cordner (c)

13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange

14. David Klemmer

15. Wade Graham

16. Jake Trbojevic

17. Jack Bird