State of Origin Game 1 half time score: Blues edging out Queensland at the break

The New South Wales Blues have a strong lead over the Queensland Marooons at half-time of State of Origin 1, going into the break with a 12-4 lead.

Tries under the posts to halves James Maloney and Mitchell Pearce were the source of New South Wales’ points, with Queensland scoring late in the half through winger Corey Oates.

James Maloney opened the scoring for the Blues when he latched onto an offload from Cronulla Sharks teammate Andrew Fifita. With two defenders still to beat in the open field, a lethal step and burst of pace from Maloney allowed him to score under the posts.

The five-eighth then converted from point-blank range.

The Blues could have doubled their lead late in the half when a superb double-fend from Jarryd Hayne cast aside Justin O’Neill and set winger Brett Morris free down the sideline. However neither he nor James Tedesco, who almost broke through the following play, could reach the try-line.

Queensland then broke away through Dane Gagai, with Cooper Cronk placing a superb kick on the chest of Corey Oates for the Maroons to get on the board, but skipper Cameron Smith couldn’t tie up the scores, missing his conversion attempt.

The Blues then grabbed a critical try on the stroke of half-time, Mitchell Pearce becoming the second New South Wales half to dive over under the posts after another barnstorming run from Andrew Fifita, who was one of the best players on the field.

Maloney once again nailed the easy conversion attempt, sending New South Wales into the sheds up by eight points.