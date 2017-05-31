State of Origin highlights: New South Wales destroy Queensland in Game 1

The Queensland Maroons have been thrown onto the back foot after losing the series opener at home, letting in five tries to one as the New South Wales Blues ran through them on their way to a 28-4 victory in Game 1. We’ve got all the match highlights for you here!.

State of Origin Game 1 coverage

An absolutely grinding opening half of rugby league had both sides fighting hard for points, with a sixth-minute James Maloney try the only points on the board leading into the break.

That’s when the floodgates opened.

A James Tedesco dropped ball over the line gave way to Queensland flying 90 metres back up field on the next set, ending with a pinpoint Cooper Cronk cross kick finding the hands of Corey Oats to hit back on the scoreboard with just five minutes to go in the half.

Their joy was short-lived though, with Mitchell Pearce collecting the final pass through broken play to score his side’s second of the night right on the halftime siren to take the momentum into the sheds.

Queensland were left behind in the second stanza, being trampled in defence and attack as New South Wales began to fire.

Mitchell Pearce and Anthony Milford were both taken off midway through the second half after taking a pair of nasty bumps but are both expected to fully recover.

Tries to James Tedesco, Andrew Fifita and Jarryd Hayne all came within eight minutes of each other, sinking the home side who just couldn’t recover from there.

New South Wales to a massive scalp away from home into the second game in Sydney where Queensland will need to win on the road to keep their series alive.