State of Origin live scores: Queensland vs NSW – Game 1

Halftime update:

A brilliant first half in the Game 1 of the 2017 State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium has seen the New South Wales Blues take an eight-point lead into the break over the Queensland Maroons, with Mitchell Pearce striking a blow right on the siren.

State of Origin Game 1 coverage

In what was one of the best first 40 minutes of an Origin game in recent memory, there were no more than a handful of stoppages and errors from both sides were at a bare minimum.

The Blues were first to score after a fast-paced, end-to-end start. Mitchell Pearce set the play up with an offload to Andrew Fifita who burst through the line, offloading to his Cronulla Sharks teammate James Maloney who streaked away to score under the posts.

That came after Corey Oates almost pulled off a miracle to open the scoring for the Maroons in the set before, but couldn’t ground a Darius Boyd kick in the corner which took a sharp bounce away from him.

The pace of the game remained high, with the Blues forwards – led by an outstanding Andrew Fifita who is so far having his best ever performance in sky blue giving them an edge in the contest.

Queensland’s outside backs, led by Boyd, Oates and Dane Gagai who has been sensational on the wing have kept them in the contest nicely, more often than not having to bring it off their own line. When they have been on the attack though, Cooper Cronk’s kicking game has been dangerous and Anthony Milford’s running game has looked explosive, despite not yet setting up a try.

Despite no more points being scored until halftime was closing in, the pace of the game remained high with the first stoppage other than the try coming 20 minutes in.

The Maroons, at times, looked like they were going to start dominating the contest but never quite got there. Instead, the Blues kept their foot down and could reap the rewards in the second half against a tired-looking Maroons pack.

New South Wales lost a couple of opportunities with Tedesco dropping a ball under the posts and Mitchell Pearce blowing an overlap before the Maroons got on the scoreboard.

It was a case of something from nothing as they offloaded their way up the field before Cooper Cronk kicked for the corner, with Corey Oates out-leaping Blake Ferguson to score.

The Blues took no time to increase their lead on the stroke of halftime following a missed conversion from Smith though, with a decision to run it on what was ultimately the last play of the half. Wade Graham set James Tedesco through the line with an inside ball before he linked up with Pearce who scored under the posts.

At the half, it’s still anyone’s game but the Blues on top with an eight-point gap.

Halftime score

Queensland Maroons 4

New South Wales Blues 12

Match Preview:

State of Origin is back for another year, and for the first time in a decade, the Queensland Maroons have more questions than answers heading into Game 1 against the New South Wales Blues. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the series opener from 8:15pm (AEST).

The Maroons have been struck down by injuries and, combined with retirement, it’s a vastly different side to the one that began the 2016 series.

The loss of Corey Parker can’t be understated, but it’s intensified by injuries to three Maroon greats in Greg Inglis, Matt Scott and the game’s best player, Johnathan Thurston – although he should be back for Game 2.

That’s balanced out by Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk, who are under the pump on home soil. With a fit-again Billy Slater overlooked, incumbent fullback Darius Boyd is another Queenslander under extreme pressure tonight.

Queensland are battling up front as well. Dylan Napa is a fresh face, but the pack looks a little tired – Nate Myles is averaging less than 40 minutes on the field per game this year – while the bench surprisingly includes Jacob Lillyman and Aidan Guerra with Jarrod Wallace and Coen Hess left out.

Ultimately, it all comes back to the Smith-Cronk combination and how they combine with rookie Anthony Milford, who’s running game could shine against tired forwards in the second half.

Kevin Walters’ side also have the advantage of playing at The Cauldron, Suncorp Stadium, where they have won 33 of 51 matches.

While NSW can’t match their opposition’s experience, they do have plenty of talented players running around.

It’s a fresh-looking Blues side, with Paul Gallen hanging up the representative boots, while some of the stalwarts from the last decade like Robbie Farah and Michael Jennings were overlooked.

Instead, the reins are handed to Nathan Peats at hooker and Jarryd Hayne will make his return to the Origin arena after last playing in the Blues’ only series win of the last 11 years – 2014.

The halves are familiar for Laurie Daley’s side, with Mitchell Pearce’s club form once again warranting selection despite his woeful representative form (he’s lost 11 of the 15 Origin matches he’s played). Premiership-winning half James Maloney.

Maloney’s form hasn’t been all that brilliant, and with fullback James Tedesco also struggling at club level, there are major questions over NSW – there always seems to be.

Prediction

Home-ground advantage, combined with the fact Smith and Cronk are the two best and most experienced players on the park, will just get Queensland over the line.

Maroons by 2.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Game 1 of the 2017 State of Origin series from 8:15pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.