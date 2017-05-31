The Swanson gospel: The Blues’ first half blitz will be enough

Andrew Fifita of the Blues is tackled by Cameron Smith, Gavin Cooper and Justin OÕNeill of the Maroons during State of Origin Game III between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, July 13, 2016. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

No crystal balls, only normal ones and no fearless predictions, like the old TV show Dragnet. Just the facts.

For the 119t time within the last 48 hours I have finally settled on what will be the outcome in Game 1 at Suncorp tonight. The NSW Blues will race out to an early 14-0 lead and hold on for a well-deserved 22-16 win.

Injuries and fatigue will allow the Queenslanders to stake a late comeback before a Blake Ferguson try seals victory. Only a 79th minute intercept, along with Jimmy Maloney’s off night with the boot makes the final score flatter Queensland.

The Blues pack and bench completely outplayed their Maroon counterparts, with an enquiry being held over the selections.

Without Robbie Farah at hooker the NSW halves get plenty of early ball and run to the line before creating plenty of chances for their big hard running forwards. After losing Nathan Peats just after halftime courtesy of a stray knee from Cam Smith, NSW lose momentum but deservedly hold on.

Jack Bird puts in a great performance as a makeshift hooker with assistance from Mitch Pearce.

Smith’s action is deemed accidental though replays suggest in super slow-mo it was more Brendan Tuuta than the match officials were lead to believe. Paul Vautin is outraged by the suggestion and cries a conspiracy to have the great man rubbed out for Game 2. Fatty proceeds to spend half the night on the following evening’s Footy Show defending the accidental incident.

Paul Gallen storms off the set in protest and also avoids clocking the host.

Queensland announce changes will be made to the forward pack for Game 2 and suggest they will bring Billy Slater into the team to provide an additional outlet and inspire the troops.

The fallout for the NSW Blues is the team they will next face in Sydney for Game 2 will be far superior to the one they brushed aside with moderate ease in the series opener. Game 2 is being claimed as the decider by most claiming NSW will not have a snowball’s chance in hell claiming Game 3.

With the great man JT playing his final game at home in front of near possessed fans, the task for the Blues will be near to impossible. Those that believe they can win this game also believe in Santa, the Tooth Fairy, the Lithgow Panther, Lochness Monster and that Beau Ryan will make it in Hollywood.

The man of the match for Game 1 is Boyd Cordner who led the troops by example, mainly by not taking hit ups on tackle four in the opposition 20 unlike his predecessor.

Onto Game 2 and for private tarot and palm readings get in touch with Ray on 1800-B A R N A C L E – no seriously don’t call that number I doubt it exists!