Tedesco changes Brisbane tune for Blues

Brisbane redemption has been a long time coming at State of Origin level for Mitchell Pearce.

For NSW teammate James Tedesco, it was just a fortnight.

Tedesco, who endured a miserable night at Suncorp Stadium earlier this month when the Wests Tigers were thrashed by Brisbane, delivered the game-breaking moment in Wednesday’s Origin opener.

A set after Pearce, who had delivered probably his best game at Origin level, had been taken off concussed following a collision with Queensland centre Will Chambers’ shoulder, Tedesco’s first try for the Blues blew the game open.

The fullback’s clever dummy-half run included a step past Maroons’ debutant Anthony Milford, before eluding Michael Morgan and Sam Thaiday to open up a two-try lead which the Blues then used to romp away to victory.

Tedesco’s try was a fitting moment for a player who had been terrorising the Maroons with almost every carry before that moment.

The 24-year-old had racked up almost 150 metres by halftime, every run coming at a speed Queensland found terrifying and near impossible to handle.

Whisper it quietly but the Blues’ No.1 is also unbeaten in his two-game Origin career – a stat few NSW players can boast in the past decade of Maroons’ dominance.