Walters more at peace with Slater call

A week after tearing up at the prospect, Queensland coach Kevin Walters says he is at peace with his bold decision to overlook Billy Slater for the State of Origin opener.

Walters became so emotional when announcing Darius Boyd would be fullback at Slater’s expense chief selector Gene Miles at one stage had to intervene for the coach to regain his composure.

The fallout from overlooking 27-Origin veteran Slater reached the corridors of power in Queensland, with colourful federal MP Bob Katter sending an official complaint to the QRL.

However, Walters said the confidence Boyd had shown at Queensland’s Origin camp had eased the pain of his heartwrenching selection call somewhat.

“It was a tough call but we thought it was the right one for Queensland,” he said.

“Darius has had some great games for the Broncos and been extremely good for Queensland and Australia last year – we are confident he can handle it again.”

Boyd has revealed his mixed feelings over replacing Slater in game one.

He paid tribute to Slater, saying he was the one who helped him step up in the veteran’s absence at fullback last year.

Boyd emerged as the game’s premier No.1 in 2016 with Slater sidelined after a second shoulder reconstruction.

“It’s a weird feeling stepping in for someone who has been a great mate but also a mentor in the way you go about improving your own game,” Boyd wrote in his online column for Fox Sports.

“What’s probably lost on a few people among all the debate and criticism is that Billy played such an important role in my transition to the back last year.”

Boyd said Slater unselfishly volunteered to work with the backs at last year’s Queensland camps despite being sidelined for a second straight year with injury.

“He ended up winning our Peter Jackson Memorial Award which is given to whoever makes the greatest contribution to the Origin campaign,” Boyd said.

“I can’t stress how helpful Bill was for my first series at fullback.”

Boyd was still scratching his head over the barrage of criticism over his retention, especially Katter’s spray.

“It was written the day after (Slater’s snub) I must have felt like I just backed over Bambi given the hornet’s nest Kevvie’s decision kicked off,” Boyd said.

“I don’t know about Bambi but I certainly didn’t expect it.

“I certainly didn’t expect Bob Katter to release a statement over a rugby league selection decision either but that happened too.

“Billy’s a legend of Queensland rugby league and I expect will be back at rep level at some point.”