WATCH: Rabs is just a bit confused where the game’s being played

Rabs has an early blunder in commentary before Origin

The heat and pressure of the State of Origin cauldron clearly doesn’t affect just the players, as legendary commentator Ray Warren found out when he confused where the game was being played.

During the pre-game show, Rabs was hyping the impending arrival of the players onto the turf of ANZ Stadium, only Game 1 is held at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

His veteran instincts quickly jumped into action, correcting himself seamlessly without too much hustle from his fellow colleagues.

Warren might feel a bit more comfortable when they head down to Sydney for Game 2 which will actually be held at ANZ Stadium.