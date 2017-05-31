WATCH: State of Origin first try – Blues draw first blood at Suncorp Stadium

New South Wales have opened the scoring in the 2017 State of Origin series with the first try of Game 1 in Brisbane thanks to the quick footwork of James Maloney.

Coming off the back of a close call at the other end of the park barely a minute earlier, the Blues made the home side pay for it after being saved by the bunker.

A quick play the ball had Queensland on the back foot, allowing Andrew Fifita to make big metres up the middle of the field and up within 30 metres of the try line.

Just when it looked like he was going to be pulled down, Fifita managed to get the hands free, finding five-eighth James Maloney cruising through in support on the inside.

Maloney still had two to beat, but a superb step was enough to get past one, and his pace to the line was enough to carry the second defender across the paint.

The conversion was successful, giving the Blues the early 6-0 lead inside Suncorp Stadium to start the series and carry the key momentum.