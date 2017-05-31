WATCH: The wheels fall off for Queensland with atrocious, costly blunder

You can pinpoint the exact moment they threw the game away.

Queensland’s second half was nothing short of woeful and this might have been the worst moment of them all.

At 4-18 down, the Maroons had their backs up against the wall and needed a bit of composure to get themselves back into the game.

Dane Gagai was coming off the Queensland line when he dropped it cold and straight into the waiting arms of a barnstorming Andrew Fifita.

State of Origin Game 1 coverage

» State of Origin live scores and blog

» WATCH: James Maloney opens the scoring with an early try

» WATCH: Commentators forget where the game’s being played

» WATCH: Jarryd Hayne and Cooper Cronk trade moments of brilliance

» WATCH: Mitchell Pearce knocked out in sickening collision

There was Buckley’s chance of anyone stopping the Blues forward and he crashed over to add another four points to his side’s growing lead.

It was the kind of crucial error that has been eradicated from Queensland’s game for the good part of a decade – but it could prove to be a telling omen for the rest of the series.