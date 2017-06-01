Andy Murray vs Martin Klizan: French Open live scores

First seed Andy Murray will look to continue rolling through the first week of the French Open when he takes on world no.50 Martin Klizan in what could be a danger match. Join The Roar for live scores from around 8:30pm (AEST).

It would be fair to say Murray has battled with injuries and form in 2017. Even though he still holds onto the no.1 ranking and first seed for the second grand slam of the year, he is far from a favourite to take the crown after going down to Novak Djokovic in the final last year.

His defensive, grinding style suits the clay courts, but it’s something he has been unable to employ effectively, only getting to the semi-finals once out of four tournaments during the lead-up.

Taking four sets to get past Andrey Kuznetsov in the first round was a surprise as well, with Murray being broken in the second set. It seemed to take him some time to get into his game, and that could be still down to not being at 100 percent fitness.

He struggled to get on top in the first set, lost the second and then blitzed home 6-2, 6-0 during the final two sets to move into the second round.

Klizan, on the other hand, ranked 50th in the world is playing on his best surface and has played a reasonable clay court season by his standards.

Of course, it wouldn’t match the lofty standards of the best players on the ATP Tour, but with quarter-final appearances in his last two tournaments – played in Munich and Budapest, he is winning enough matches to cause higher ranked opponents problems.

Defeating Mischa Zverev in Munich was the highlight of the season, but it was a tough run through the first round to say the least as he knocked over Laurent Lokoli in five, controversy-fuelled sets.

Of course, the blame doesn’t fall on Klizan’s shoulders, but with Lokoli refusing to shake his hand after the match, it’s put Klizan in the spotlight.

Like Murray, he is struggling with injury and if Murray were to play his usual grinding style with any effectiveness, Klizan may struggle to go the distance.

The pair have only met once previously with Murray taking that match, but never in a grand slam or on clay.

Prediction

Murray should go through the second round, but given his form struggles and the danger presented by the Slovakian, don’t expect this to be a procession.

Murray in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this second round French Open match from around 8:30pm (AEST) or at the completion of Alison Van Uytvanck versus Agnieszka Radwanska and don’t forget to add a comment below.