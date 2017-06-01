Blues strike first blood in Origin opener

Blues produce some of the best Origin defence you'll ever see

New South Wales have one hand on the State of Origin shield following an impressive 28-4 victory over Queensland in Game 1 of the 2017 series at Suncorp Stadium last night.

Injuries to Maroons mainstays Greg Inglis, Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott, as well as the retirement of Corey Parker and the controversial omission of Billy Slater saw the state field its weakest side for a decade.

But they still had the experience of Darius Boyd, Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith to bank on, as well as a very strong record at Suncorp Stadium which has proved vital in their decade of Origin domination.

Conversely, New South Wales named its strongest side for many years, with Jarryd Hayne and Mitchell Pearce both coming back into the side and with a new skipper in Boyd Cordner.

Accordingly, they entered a match in Brisbane as favourites for the first time since the deciding game of the 2005 series, which they won 32-10 on the back of an Andrew Johns masterclass.

Pearce was thrust into the number seven guernsey on the back of some very strong club form with the Roosters, and in his first game for New South Wales since the 2015 decider, many questioned whether he could perform on the Origin arena once again.

Without having to face his Queensland nemesis Johnathan Thurston for the first time, the Chooks’ halfback scored what proved to be a pivotal try shortly before half-time to put his side up 12-4.

Prior to that, two-time premiership winner James Maloney scored the first points of the 2017 series by scoring just six minutes into the match, shortly after the Maroons had a try denied in the corner.

Corey Oates opened the Maroons’ account with a spectacular try set up by an excellent kick from Cooper Cronk, but that would be the Maroons’ only points for the match after Cameron Smith missed the conversion.

Kevin Walters’ men had to be first to score if they were to stay in the match, but three tries to the Blues within a deadly ten-minute period effectively killed off the contest.

James Tedesco scored shortly after Pearce was taken out in an illegal shoulder charge by Will Chambers, followed by Andrew Fifita and Jarryd Hayne, to extend the scoreline to 28-4.

That left the Maroons needing to produce a miracle of sorts if they were to salvage the match, but in the end, Laurie Daley’s men were left to celebrate a well-earned victory, their first in Brisbane since Game I, 2014.

They are now in the box seat to wrap up the series with the next game being at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on June 21.

If they do win Game 2 it will be a repeat of what they did in 2003 and 2014, where they won the first game in Brisbane before officially locking up the shield in front of their fans in Sydney.

In both years they lost the dead rubber in Brisbane, both by heavy margins.

Even in 2014, they were still outscored 26-44 across the three matches (the Blues won Games I and II by 12-8 and 6-4 respectively, and lost the final match 8-32).

It would also mean that four of their last five series victories came despite having to play in Brisbane twice (the other year was 2005, when they lost the first match in golden point after Brett Kimmorley threw a stray pass).

If they lose this year’s series (which many Blues fans hope won’t happen), it would be the first time since 1987 in which they have done so after winning the opening game in Brisbane.

At this point in time, it will be hard seeing any unforced changes made to the victorious team, though anything could happen between now and then.

There is also the chance Mitchell Pearce may not back up for the Roosters when they host the Broncos at Allianz Stadium this Saturday night, owing to the concussion he suffered in the shoulder charge by Will Chambers ten minutes into the second half, which ended his night early.

As for the Maroons, they’ll be hoping that Johnathan Thurston is fit for Game 2, while they may want to consider bringing in Billy Slater as they attempt to keep the series alive in enemy territory in 20 days’ time.

This means up to two players could pay the price for what was the Maroons’ worst performance in recent State of Origin history.

The 28-4 scoreline marks their heaviest ever defeat at Suncorp Stadium, eclipsing the 32-10 loss they suffered in the deciding game of the 2005 series, when Cameron Smith was only in his third year at Origin level.

It will now remain to be seen how the most dominant side in State of Origin history picks itself up for the second game in Sydney, where a mostly pro-Blue crowd of over 80,000 is expected to see their side hopefully claim just its second series win since 2005.

In the meantime, Round 13 of the NRL kicks off tomorrow night, with the Parramatta Eels hosting the New Zealand Warriors at ANZ Stadium.