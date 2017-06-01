 

FINISH THIS SENTENCE: With Johnathan Thurston back, Queensland will…

    The Queenslanders missed their general, but will he be enough to save them this year?

    Roar LIVE is back with Matt Cleary tonight to dissect a fascinating series opener.

    The New South Wales Blues obliterated the Maroons in a clinical second half – scintillating attack and desperate defence combining for a famous win.

    The Queenslanders on the other hand, were showing their age – with uncharacteristic blunders and a lack of offensive zeal hurting them dearly.

    One man who makes very few blunders and is a magician with the ball in hand is Johnathan Thurston.

    The great man had to watch Game 1 from the stands but will surely be back for Game 2 *touches wood*.

    On Roar LIVE tonight we’re going to be talking about the impact he can have as the Maroons try to level the series, so we want you to finish this sentence:

    With Johnathan Thurston back, Queensland will…

    Get your answers in the comments and we’ll get to as many as we can.

    Roar Live will be streamed this afternoon at around 5:45pm on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.

