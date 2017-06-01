The Queenslanders missed their general, but will he be enough to save them this year?
Roar LIVE is back with Matt Cleary tonight to dissect a fascinating series opener.
The New South Wales Blues obliterated the Maroons in a clinical second half – scintillating attack and desperate defence combining for a famous win.
The Queenslanders on the other hand, were showing their age – with uncharacteristic blunders and a lack of offensive zeal hurting them dearly.
One man who makes very few blunders and is a magician with the ball in hand is Johnathan Thurston.
The great man had to watch Game 1 from the stands but will surely be back for Game 2 *touches wood*.
On Roar LIVE tonight we’re going to be talking about the impact he can have as the Maroons try to level the series, so we want you to finish this sentence:
With Johnathan Thurston back, Queensland will…
Get your answers in the comments and we’ll get to as many as we can.
Roar Live will be streamed this afternoon at around 5:45pm on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.
June 1st 2017 @ 1:50pm
Jacko said | June 1st 2017 @ 1:50pm | ! Report
Have someone in the team with a funny laugh
June 1st 2017 @ 1:54pm
steve said | June 1st 2017 @ 1:54pm | ! Report
Still lose the next game and series along with it.
June 1st 2017 @ 2:01pm
Con Scortis said | June 1st 2017 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
With Johnathan Thurston back, Queensland will…not need Anthony Milford.
June 1st 2017 @ 2:05pm
MAX said | June 1st 2017 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
stand bung shoulder to bung shoulder with Billy and keep Origin 2017 alive.
or
in conjunction with Billy Slater have its spine restored.
June 1st 2017 @ 2:05pm
Jason Hosken said | June 1st 2017 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
..park him on the couch next to Billy.