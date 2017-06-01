Nick Kyrgios vs Kevin Anderson: French Open live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios marched through the first round of the French Open with relative ease, but it might be easier said than done to do the same in the second when he takes on the big-serving Kevin Anderson. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 9pm (AEST).

If the Australian’s hip holds out, this one has the potential to ebb and flow into a five-setter, with big serving and every shot in the book on display.

After a fantastic run through the U.S. hard court season and hiring a new coach in Sebastian Grosjean, Kyrgios has slowed down through the clay court campaign, with recovery and family emergencies of a higher importance.

Kyrgios more than likely has had more than one eye on Wimbledon, which is, of course, played on his preferred surface of grass. That didn’t stop him from turning the screws on Philipp Kohlschreiber in the first round though.

With a mountain of winners and aces, he blasted the German off the court in a comprehensive 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 display. Similar play here, especially on Court 3, which appears to be playing a little quicker would leave him in a very strong position.

Anderson had a stronger build-up to the French Open than Kyrgios, having some solid runs through tournaments in Barcelona, Estoril and Geneva, but still is some way from hitting his best form.

Convincing losses to Gilles Muller, Alexander Zverev and Kei Nishikori prove that, but in the same breath he has been competitive in most of those matches, with the result more often than not coming down to a failure executing on serve, something he won’t be able to afford against Kyrgios.

Clay doesn’t suit the power game of Anderson with the world no.56 once being a seeded player at Wimbledon. In fact, the only seeded French Open player he has beaten throughout the clay court season is Richard Gasquet.

Nonetheless, he faced a danger game in the first round in the shape of Malek Jaziri and came through with flying colours. Like Kyrgios, he won in straight sets, powering down 13 aces and hitting his first serve at almost 70 per cent.

That number may need to be closer to 75 against Kyrgios if he is to hold serve and thwart the aggressive game plan of the Aussie, who attacked the first serve of Kohlschreiber in the first round.

Prediction

It’s hard to split these players, and it will come down to whoever can deliver the more consistent serve. Still, Kyrgios looks to be in form when it matters and if his hip holds out, he should win.

Kyrgios in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this second round match from around 9pm (AEST) or at the completion of David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez and don’t forget to add a comment below.