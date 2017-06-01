Nick Kyrgios vs Kevin Anderson: French Open live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios marched through the first round of the French Open with relative ease, but it might be easier said than done to do the same in the second when he takes on the big-serving Kevin Anderson. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 9pm (AEST).
If the Australian’s hip holds out, this one has the potential to ebb and flow into a five-setter, with big serving and every shot in the book on display.
After a fantastic run through the U.S. hard court season and hiring a new coach in Sebastian Grosjean, Kyrgios has slowed down through the clay court campaign, with recovery and family emergencies of a higher importance.
Kyrgios more than likely has had more than one eye on Wimbledon, which is, of course, played on his preferred surface of grass. That didn’t stop him from turning the screws on Philipp Kohlschreiber in the first round though.
With a mountain of winners and aces, he blasted the German off the court in a comprehensive 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 display. Similar play here, especially on Court 3, which appears to be playing a little quicker would leave him in a very strong position.
Anderson had a stronger build-up to the French Open than Kyrgios, having some solid runs through tournaments in Barcelona, Estoril and Geneva, but still is some way from hitting his best form.
Convincing losses to Gilles Muller, Alexander Zverev and Kei Nishikori prove that, but in the same breath he has been competitive in most of those matches, with the result more often than not coming down to a failure executing on serve, something he won’t be able to afford against Kyrgios.
Clay doesn’t suit the power game of Anderson with the world no.56 once being a seeded player at Wimbledon. In fact, the only seeded French Open player he has beaten throughout the clay court season is Richard Gasquet.
Nonetheless, he faced a danger game in the first round in the shape of Malek Jaziri and came through with flying colours. Like Kyrgios, he won in straight sets, powering down 13 aces and hitting his first serve at almost 70 per cent.
That number may need to be closer to 75 against Kyrgios if he is to hold serve and thwart the aggressive game plan of the Aussie, who attacked the first serve of Kohlschreiber in the first round.
Prediction
It’s hard to split these players, and it will come down to whoever can deliver the more consistent serve. Still, Kyrgios looks to be in form when it matters and if his hip holds out, he should win.
Kyrgios in four sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this second round match from around 9pm (AEST) or at the completion of David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez and don’t forget to add a comment below.
9:40pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:40pm | ! Report
Agnieszka Radwanska is through to the third round, defeating Alison Van Uytvanck 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Meanwhile, on Court 3, Lopez and Ferrer are putting on some incredible points. Ferrer has just saved a pair of set points to level the third set at 5-5.
9:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:33pm | ! Report
David Ferrer immediately breaks back and it’s 5-4. Looks like we could be quite a while from the start of Kyrgios and Anderson, but hang in there folks, it will be come at some point.
9:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:27pm | ! Report
Feliciano Lopez has consolidated a break in the third set on Court 3. He leads 5-2 with the match at one set all.
9:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:12pm | ! Report
Getting underway next on Court 1 is Jeremy Chardy taking on eighth seed in the men’s draw Kei Nishikori. Not far away on the centre is Andy Murray and Martin Klizan, and you can follow The Roar‘s live scores of that one. Nicolas Almargo and Juan Martin Del Potro are underway on Court 2.
9:10pm
Tennis lover said | 9:10pm | ! Report
Kyrgios seems to be playing doubles a lot more as well as singles in the big tournaments. Is this a good idea? It keeps him happy but does it make more demands on players? The Zverevs do it and Istomin as well as Americans like Isner. Federer and Raffa never play doubles.
9:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:13pm | ! Report
I think it’s interesting the big stars who win grand slams never play doubles. Kyrgios loves it and if it keeps him happy, then I’ve got no real problems.
It may also be a bit of a management thing with his hip. Playing every day may suit him more than having a day off and letting the hip stiffen right up.
9:04pm
Scott Pryde said | 9:04pm | ! Report
On centre court, Alize Cornet has knocked out 20th seed Barbora Strycova with a dominant 6-4, 6-1 victory.
On Court 3, it’s 2-2 in the third set between Ferrer and Lopez.
8:52pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:52pm | ! Report
On Court 1, Marin Cilic has just advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Konstantin Kravchuk.
8:51pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:51pm | ! Report
On the Suzanne Lenglen Court, Alison Van Uytvanck took the first set 7-6 over third seed for the women’s draw Agnieszka Radwanska, but that one is destined for a third set with Radwanska currently up 5-2 and serving for the second.
8:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:49pm | ! Report
Now then, coverage of this match will begin at the completion of David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez on Court 3. They are locked at one set a piece and just about to start the third, meaning we could be a little way off seeing Kyrgios and Anderson.
I’ll keep you updated on that one, as well as other happenings around the grounds of Roland Garros as we wait.
8:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:48pm | ! Report
The weather in Paris at the moment is about 26 degrees and fine. No chance of rain and a light breeze. It’s a reasonably comfortable day – still a warm one.
8:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:47pm | ! Report
As always, feel free to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.
8:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:47pm | ! Report
Hello, Good Evening and Welcome to The Roar’s live coverage of the 2017 French Open! The second round rolls on this evening with Australian Nick Kyrgios looking for another straight forward advance. Chances are he will have to work a little harder this time around though as he takes on big-serving South African Kevin Anderson on Court 3.