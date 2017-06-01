Plenty of uncertainty surrounding Hayne’s NRL future

Blues produce some of the best Origin defence you'll ever see

Jarryd Hayne is set to end the mystery surrounding his club future on after celebrating a triumphant return to the State of Origin arena.

Making his first appearance for NSW since 2014, Hayne picked up almost right where he left off with an impressive display in Wednesday night’s stunning 28-4 Origin I demolition of Queensland at Suncorp Stadium.

After the match, a cryptic Hayne told reporters to watch out for an announcement from his club, Gold Coast, on Thursday but refused to say what it would be.

The 29-year-old had until midnight to tell the Titans if he wants to activate his option for a second year, or if he will move to another NRL side next season.

Speaking before the deadline had passed, Hayne said: “I’ll have a couple more beers and see how we go, hey?”

“The Titans will put out an announcement tomorrow and I kind of want to give them the respect to put the announcement out, and we’ll go from there.

“Once we make the announcement I’ll go into a bit more detail.”

Hayne said he made his decision on Tuesday and that the issue was not a distraction in the lead-up to his representative comeback.

He certainly played like a man at peace with himself, contributing to the Blues’ second-half pile-on of tries with a sizzling run down the left.

“I’m pretty laid back, I wasn’t really thinking about it,” Hayne said.

“I got told that we had a time limit and I said ‘OK, sweet.'”

Hayne looked delighted to be back playing Origin, launching into his usual ‘Hayne Plane’ try celebration and even jumping into a patch of NSW supporters in the crowd after scoring his 10th career try for the Blues.

“When I saw them it just pumped me up,” he said.

“I knew when I got close to the line how special it would be to go and celebrate with them.”