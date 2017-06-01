Rugby League Live 4 in-game footage revealed

James Maloney of the NSW Blues during Game 1 of the State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Big Ant has unveiled a brief video highlighting their upcoming Rugby League Live 4 video game, set to be released later this year.

Having played every rugby league video game that has ever come out, dating back to Australian Rugby League 96 back in the day, I was cautiously optimistic considering the mixed efforts that Big Ant have come up with recently.

The video opens with a few close ups of the players and then cuts to them walking out of the tunnel onto Suncorp Stadium, and, worryingly, the Blues players are identical in their build, I mean exactly the same, like they’ve just come off the factory floor.

Andrew Voss, in my opinion, the best caller in the game, is joined by Eddie Hemmings to bring you all the action….wait, what?

Eddie Hemmings?

Really Big Ant?

He has called exactly zero State of Origin games, and it was quite unnerving to hear him in the video as most Australians have never heard of him, but it was a nice break from Gus Gould.

But enough of that, commentary in these games has never been great, on we go to more close ups of players, including what appears to be Darren Lockyer in a Blues jersey, quite the comeback story that one.

There are shots of the teams lined up, including Queensland with two fullbacks but no five eighth, and that’s pretty much it.

Player likeness is a bit hit and miss, and there are some fairly generic-looking players, but seeing as we’ve waited so long since Rugby League Live 3 dropped on September 10, 2015, most of us are willing to overlook these anomalies.