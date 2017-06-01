Slater and Thurston must be rushed back for Game 2

For the first time in history the Queensland selectors have proven they have no idea what they are doing. Not selecting Billy Slater was stupid, plain and simple.

After a dismal Origin 1 from Queensland – who only had one brief shine of brilliance through Cooper Cronk that resulted in what looked like a comeback first half try – Queensland failed to produce anything worth mentioning for the rest of the game.

NSW steam rolled the Queensland side last night and showed that the dominance of the Maroons is certainly in jeopardy. Dane Gagai was the best on the field for Queensland and the rest did not do much at all last night.

But time to focus on Origin 2. Simply put, we need Slater and Johnathan Thurston to win. I’m prepared to eat my words over the ‘Queensland does not need Thurston’ article I wrote the other day and pray that he is fit for Origin 2. But even so Slater is needed as Queensland, like the Storm, need the big three to win.

It is as simple as that!

Queensland really had no direction or structure in the second half and really showed that they are out on their feet. They just couldn’t get over the line and when they did NSW stopped them with incredible defence.

So selectors please don’t make the same mistake for Origin 2. Pick Slater and pray that Thurston is over his injury.

What do you think Roarers? Are there other changes that can be made to this side to improve their chances? The Queensland forward pack were monstered, so perhaps some new blood in the pack is needed if the Maroons are going to try and force a decider in Game 3.