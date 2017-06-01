State of Origin Game 1 stats that matter

Blues produce some of the best Origin defence you'll ever see

NSW 28 (tries: Maloney, Pearce, Tedesco, Fifita, Hayne; goals: Maloney 4) bt Queensland 4 (try: Corey Oates)

KEY MOMENT: With just 40 seconds left in the first half, Wade Graham turned a ball back inside to James Tedesco. When the Blues fullback found Mitchell Pearce to go in under the posts and take a 12-4 lead, the game was as good as finished.

State of Origin Game 1 coverage

» Match report and final score: Blues destroy Maroons at Suncorp Stadium

» State of Origin live scores and blog

» WATCH: James Maloney opens the scoring with an early try

» WATCH: Jarryd Hayne and Cooper Cronk trade moments of brilliance

MAN OF THE MOMENT: ANDREW FIFITA was robbed of the Clive Churchill Medal in Cronulla’s 2016 grand final win, but he couldn’t be denied man-of-the-match honours on Wednesday night. Fifita busted through seven tackles, set up one try and scored another in a dominant display.

QUOTE – “They played an Origin-style of footy tonight and we didn’t.” – Cameron Smith sums up Queensland’s worst loss in 15 years.

BIG TALKING POINT: What do Queensland do with their side before the must-win clash in Sydney? Billy Slater must surely return after being left out for the series opener, while they need to find more grunt and mobility up front. Johnathan Thurston will also race the clock to return from a shoulder injury.

KEY STAT: The Blues’ 24-point win was the largest by an away team in State of Origin history, and NSW’s third-largest in the Origin format.

INJURIES: NSW – Mitchell Pearce (concussion); Queensland – Nate Myles (arm).

JUDICIARY WATCH: Queensland – Michael Morgan (dangerous throw), Will Chambers (high tackle).