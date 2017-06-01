The Liebke Ratings: State of Origin 1

Blues produce some of the best Origin defence you'll ever see

It’s State of Origin time. The most senselessly violent time of the year when 34 men, encompassing almost 9000 hectares of tattooed flesh between them, divvy themselves up by meaningless geographical borders and play some rugby league football.

Here are the ratings from the first State of Origin.

State of Origin Game 1 coverage

» Match report and final score: Blues destroy Maroons at Suncorp Stadium

» Five talking points from the Blues’ Game 1 victory

» WATCH: All the Origin 1 highlights

» WATCH: The wheels fall off for Queensland in costly, comical error

» WATCH: Jarryd Hayne and Cooper Cronk trade moments of brilliance

» WATCH: Mitchell Pearce knocked out in sickening collision

Shaun Marsh

Grade: D

New South Wales drew first blood in the crucial battle for pre-series talking points by yet again selecting Mitchell Pearce as halfback.

Frankly, as a New South Welshman, I’d rather have had a little less Mitchell Pearce and a little more Mitchell Starc. Sure, Starc would have no idea what to do at the Origin level of rugby league. But it would at least be a different kind of incompetence than what Pearce provides. That’s my point.

Although in cricket terms, it’s becoming more and more clear that Pearce is now officially the Shaun Marsh of rugby league. He’s the son of a former great of the team with the maddening twin gifts of recurring selectability and recurring almost immediate regret of those selectorial decisions.

Still, from that perspective, I suppose it’s a blessing for Blues fans that Pearce doesn’t have an equally frustrating younger brother who Laurie Daley could also summon into the squad.

Queensland tried to contest the pre-game chat with talking points of their own – most notably, Billy Slater’s non-selection, Johnathan Thurston’s shoulder injury and their insistence that Kevin Walters is a man who should be put in charge of a rugby league team – but Pearce’s selection had them well and truly covered.

Advantage, Blues.

Even first halves

Grade: A-

Cameron Smith, celebrating his 40th year of Origin football, allowed the game to flow. He blew only a couple of first-half penalties as the two sides traded tries.

New South Wales were the first to score after Queensland made the intriguing decision to have nobody willing to defend a particular set of six. Andrew Fifita capitalised, bursting through and putting Josh Maloney over for a try.

Not to be outdone, Queensland attacked down the right wing towards the end of the half, turning Jarryd Hayne inside out before a Cooper Cronk cross-field kick found Corey Oates, who scored.

Is it time to outlaw turning players inside out? I know John Sattler once played a grand final turned completely inside out but that was in a different era. Surely the sight of inside out players are now a blight on the modern game. Food for thought.

But just as it looked as if we’d go to half-time with a slim 6-4 lead to New South Wales, a try to Pearce under the posts saw the lead stretch out to eight. It’s often said that good halfbacks always back up through the middle. Turns out Pearce does so too.

Attacking raids

Grade: B+

While Fifita had played a strong first half, what was obvious to even the most casual Bunker inhabitant was that at no point had he given away a penalty by randomly punching a Queensland player in the head.

He needed to lift in the second half. As, indeed, did all the Blues. And lift they did.

Leading the way? That man, Mitchell Pearce. This time, he managed to knock himself out of the game, allowing the New South Wales attack to roam free.

First to take advantage of Pearce’s absence was James Tedesco, Hallowed Be His Name, who fought his way over from dummy half. This was almost immediately followed by Fifita bullying Justin O’Neill into handing over the ball a metre out from his try line so that Fifita could score.

And then Hayne touched down and took off as New South Wales surged to a 28-4 lead. Before the game had even begun, Peter Sterling had explained that when the other New South Wales players see Hayne in the dressing room they have confidence that he’s there.

Sterlo, demonstrating that he understands how vision works.

Desperate defence

Grade: D

Despite their lead, the Blues defended fanatically for the remaining 25 minutes of the game, presumably terrified that Queensland would somehow conjure up the rarely seen 25-point try to snatch victory in the dying moments.

Tedesco, Hallowed Be His Name, led the way with outstanding try-saving tackles, as the Blues embarrassed themselves with the desperation of their defence.

In a way, isn’t it kind of a moral victory to the Maroons to still have New South Wales so deeply emotionally scarred despite holding such an enormous lead?

Dynasties

Grade: C+

But alas, moral victories haven’t counted in State of Origin football since Barry Gomersall retired, and the only victory entered into the record books was therefore New South Wales’ comprehensive actual scoreboard victory.

Five tries to one – with Queensland’s sole try coming when Cooper Cronk shamelessly copied Pearce’s Oates-centric kicking game – is a thrashing.

I smell a New South Wales dynasty brewing. Some people said the Blues were crazy to pick Nathan Peats solely for the potential of a ‘three-Peats’ pun in 2019. They don’t look so foolish now, do they?

But this looming New South Wales dynasty also raises the important question of whether State of Origin is dead. Answer: almost certainly.

Alternatively, the Blues could still somehow manage a 2-1 series loss after comprehensively winning the first game. Feels like ages since they’ve pulled that one.