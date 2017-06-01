The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 11

Tipping’s a funny game. And by funny, I mean I decided to tip three fliers last week and they all fail horribly. It might be time for a more conservative approach.

Port Adelaide at home ought to be too good for Hawthorn, if they’re serious, and given their demonstrated ability to hand out smashings this year, this could well be one.

The Cats and the Crows is about as exciting a match-up as you will see all year, I’m going with the Crows but the Cats being at home makes me very nervous.

West Coast really ought to bounce back this week with a win over the Suns… but there’s definitely some upset potential in this one.

Full of confidence, I would expect GWS to be too much for Essendon.

Did you know North Melbourne have won seven of their last eight against Richmond – the only loss being the famous tankapalooza game in 2015? Just including that for Cam’s benefit.

Tragically, I suspect Richmond are the better team this year and should get the win. Things will look a bit different next year with Dustin Martin switching colours though… wink.

Fremantle and Collingwood is pretty hard to pick, I suspect I would go with the home team in either case, though Collingwood often travel alright. Dockers, narrowly.

As for a Lock of the Week? I think Port over the Hawks has to be it.

Maddy Friend

Port Adelaide, Geelong, West Coast, GWS, North Melbourne, Collingwood

The bye may have thrown them off a little last week, but Port Adelaide should be back into the rhythm of things now and likely get a win at home.

Geelong and Adelaide shapes as an absolute cracker of a match. Geelong’s home ground advantage should see them get over the line in this one.

West Coast were poor last week, but Gold Coast have been pretty average themselves lately, so I’m tipping the Eagles to respond.

Essendon has shown some good form, but the Giants should be full of confidence after their win last week, and should get the job done.

Fremantle vs Collingwood should be a clear-cut victory to the Pies (although with the way this season is going you never know!).

North Melbourne and Richmond is an intriguing match, with both teams in decent form. North Melbourne has shown more consistency and the confidence they would have gained from not wilting against a resurgent Carlton in the fourth quarter last week should stand them in good stead for this match.

Cameron Rose

Port Adelaide, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Essendon, Richmond, Collingwood

The first two matches of the round are laden with meaning, given how much is at stake in each game.

Let’s keep it simple – the South Australian teams are simply better than the counterparts they are playing on Thursday and Friday night, regardless of where the matches are played. Port to beat Hawthorn, and Adelaide to down Geelong.

Gold Coast are due for a bounce, and for them it usually coincides with a home game at Metricon. Last time they were there, the Suns beat the Cats convincingly, and West Coast are looking gettable.

GWS’ last four wins have all been by single figure margins, and they’re due to drop one again. The Bombers might just have the mix to do it, and they look attractive value if nothing else. I think they can spring a surprise.

North has the wood on Richmond, but the Tigers have the better credentials based on this year. Both sides will be looking to put in a peak performance and leave it all out there before their bye. Richmond should be too consistent.

Sunday’s game looks tough to split. Freo might have two more wins, but the case can be made that Collingwood have played the better overall football this year. Will the Perth factor be defining? Going to go with another upset, and plump with the visitor.

Round 11 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd PA vs HAW PA PA PA PA ? GEE vs ADE GEE GEE GEE ADE ? GCS vs WCE WCE WCE GCS GCS ? GWS vs ESS GWS GWS GWS ESS ? NM vs RIC RIC NM RIC RIC ? FRE vs COL FRE COL FRE COL ? Last week 4 7 7 4 6 Total 47 52 55 52 55