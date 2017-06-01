The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 13

The first State of Origin game has come and gone and we can turn our attention back to the NRL, with seven games confronting our expert tipsters ahead of us in Round 13.

After just four games last week, my gambles on the Broncos and Roosters – foolish ones in hindsight – didn’t pay off and left me with two for the week. With Greg, Mary and the Crowd tipping a perfect round and Tim picking three, it sees The Crowd continuing to slip away with the lead on 64.

Greg is still in second with 59 while Tim (52) and Mary (51) have closed the gap to myself (53).

This week also marks the halfway point of the season – not in terms of total matches thanks to byes, but in terms of rounds we are.

With Origin here, it meant the Warriors won last week against the Broncos, while the Eels got the better of Souths with Mitchell Moses putting in a good performance. In the other contests, the Sharks won a low-scoring grind against the Bulldogs, before the Raiders held off the Roosters.

This week gets underway with a first versus last battle, but the Knights are every chance to knock over a Storm side who will have their Origin stars off less than 48 hours rest.

The Eels then take on the Warriors in one hell of an unpredictable game before the Dragons welcome back Josh Dugan, but not Gareth Widdop, against the Tigers.

“What’s that?” I hear you say. “The Broncos have a bye?” No. They are playing on a Saturday. It’s a weird sight on the draw, but after a second check it can be confirmed they will play the Roosters in Sydney on Saturday before the Cowboys host the Titans in a Queensland derby.

Sunday has Manly taking on Canberra and Canterbury taking on Penrith in what is a must-win game for both sides.

Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights

Storm. Knights will be hoping the Storm players won’t back up well from Origin, but they will. Plus Billy Slater will be ready to run wild.

Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors

Eels. I doubt I’ll tip the Warriors away from home again. Eels are looking very cohesive and competitive. The Warriors – well, I’m not sure I’d feed them.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers

Dragons. The Tigers are inconsistent, the Dragons aren’t. Plus I can’t see the Dragons losing the forward battle. I’m not sure where the Tigers are going this year, although Cleary will get them working well soon.

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Roosters. A weakened side gave a very good account against the Raiders – with some great 2nd half help from Henry Perenara’s seriously one-sided refereeing. The Broncos away from home doesn’t fill me with great confidence either – going Roosters by a bit.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

Cowboys. Jarrod Wallace should have been picked for Queensland. Ryan James is close to NSW selection. Jason Taumololo and Gavin Cooper could counter well. I’m guessing and going with the home side.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. They owe the Sea Eagles for the golden point loss earlier this season. However, this could go either way. The Sea Eagles were one of my picks for bottom four this year – well, don’t I look stupid? And how good is Jake Trbojevic? But I’m guessing/hoping Raiders.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers

Bulldogs. They owe the Panthers for that ignominious finals exit last year. Players backing up is my only concern.

Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights

Storm. I have plenty of questions about this game. How many State of Origin representatives will back up for Melbourne? Will we see Brodie Croft and Brendon Smith get any game time? Even with the Origin toll on the Storm, there is still too much class in this team.

Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors

Eels. So the Warriors have one good game against a depleted Broncos team and everyone thinks they’re back? I don’t think so. The Eels welcome Nathan Brown back from injury this week and I’m looking forward to watching the combo between Moses and Gutherson continue to develop. Eels to get the two points.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers

Dragons. I worry about the Tigers in this game, particularly how their depleted forward pack will possibly be able to match that of the Dragons. I’m hoping a new club will help Tui Lolohea, but I think he’s going to take several weeks to click.

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Roosters. Toughest game of the round to tip with the two teams most impacted by Origin lining up against each other. I’m backing the Roosters here – they have the home ground advantage and despite a loss last weekend I was really pleased with the way Michael Gordon and Ryan Matterson played.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

Cowboys. I love a derby! I tossed a coin for this one – the Cowboys are still very much depleted by injury and the Titans have been punching above their weight. It came up heads, so I’ll tip the Cowboys.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. Another team punching above their weight this season is Manly. The Sea Eagles have been impacted by injury though and the Raiders are still yet to fully hit their straps this season and I’m expecting them to beat the Eagles.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers

Bulldogs. Plenty of changes for the Panthers this week with Matt Moylan making a move to the halves. The Penrith forwards often struggle against big forward packs so I’m tipping the Bulldogs here.

Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights

Storm. Tough on veterans Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk to be backing up about 45 and three-quarter hours after State of Origin, but they’re playing the Knights at home. Plus, Origin omission Billy Slater is fresh.

Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors

Eels. I’ve got no real science to back this up, just a gut feeling Bevan French is going to produce a huge game shortly – maybe a three-try effort. The Warriors are the sort of side that could provide such openings for him.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers

Dragons. Plenty of respect for the way the Dragons have gone about their business this year. The Tigers, on the other hand… The Dragons are poised to win the forward battle and go on to a comfortable victory.

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Roosters. Both sides have got plenty of Origin players backing up, so they cancel each other out in that area. The Roosters were belted 32-8 by the Broncos in Brisbane in Round 6 and will be primed for revenge here.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

Cowboys. Presuming Johnathan Thurston doesn’t play, I like the way the Cowboys have gone about their business without him in recent games. If they remain disciplined they’ll be too good for the Titans at home.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. I could have this one rubbed in my face, but I can’t help thinking the Raiders will soon realise their potential with a strong win in a tough game like this. The signs are there – they’ve just got to put a full 80 minutes together.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers

Bulldogs. Terrific performance by the Bulldogs on the road against the Sharks last weekend, only going down narrowly in the end. The Panthers aren’t playing for 80 minutes and that’s asking for trouble in a game like this.

Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights

Storm. Cronk and Smith will have only played 48 hours before, but the Storm will still have Billy Slater and their pack. Newcastle are a brave side, but away from home they won’t win this.

Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors

Eels. I still refuse to tip the Warriors. Besides, Mitchell Moses was strong against Souths and could rip a vulnerable Warriors defensive line to shreds.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers

Dragons. The Tigers are up-and-down with a lot more downs than ups. Dugan is back for the Dragons and they should win this pretty convincingly, with their offloading proving the difference in a high-scoring contest.

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Broncos. Ben Hunt will be better for his run last week and the Roosters still haven’t been totally convincing. It might be a case of who recovers better from Origin, but Brisbane should win.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

Cowboys. Let’s not kid ourselves – Johnathan Thurston will be back for this one after being named in the Origin camp. The Titans almost beat the Cowboys at home just over a month ago, but it’s hard to see them getting close on the road, even if they do bounce back from an ordinary effort last week.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. They won one and have to make it two. This is a struggling green machine, but there is enough strike power to cause the Sea Eagles defence plenty of headaches.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers. Matt Moylan to the halves and something has to click for this side. They have struggled, battled and done everything but play good footy. The Bulldogs are coming off a tough loss to the Sharks, and recovery from that one might be an issue, even with an eight-day turnaround.

Round 13 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd STO V KNI STO STO STO STO ??? EEL V WAR EEL EEL EEL EEL ??? DRA V TIG DRA DRA DRA DRA ??? ROO V BRO ROO ROO ROO BRO ??? COW V TIT COW COW COW COW ??? SEA V RAI RAI RAI RAI RAI ??? BUL V PAN BUL BUL BUL PAN ??? Last week 3 4 4 2 4 Total 52 59 51 53 64

