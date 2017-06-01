Titans chasing Origin form from Hayne

Blues produce some of the best Origin defence you'll ever see

Gold Coast want Jarryd Hayne to reproduce his NSW State of Origin form for the Titans after he committed to the final year of his deal with the NRL club.

The Titans confirmed on Thursday that Hayne had opted against moving back to Sydney to invoke the final-year option of his $1.2-million a season deal with the club, ending months of speculation.

The option was set to expire on May 31, but chief executive Graham Annesley said the delay was to give Hayne the best chance to have an undistracted lead-in to the Origin opener on Wednesday.

It worked, as Hayne scored one try and made four tackle-breaks in the Blues’ 28-4 win.

But now Annesley wants that to be replicated at club level as the 12th-placed Titans attempt to reignite their season.

“Jarryd showed again last night the kind of value he can deliver,” Annesley said.

“He’s starting to show some of those touches we all know he can deliver. We look forward to him reproducing that form for us.”

Hayne’s representatives had previously sounded out the possibility of a return to Parramatta, but the Eels stated he was not part of their future plans.

Hayne himself also admitted through a club statement a return to Sydney had crossed his mind, before he recommitted to the Titans.

But Annesley said he was always confident Hayne would stay, and scoffed at suggestions he had only remained at the club after none of their NRL rivals would meet his hefty price tag.

“Everyone’s got the same salary cap and everyone’s got the same opportunity to decide who they bid for and who they don’t,” Annesley said.

“I don’t have any doubt there would have been enormous interest in Jarryd.”

And he’s now confident of getting a significant return on the club’s investment, both on and off the field.

“There aren’t too many players in the game that can generate commercial opportunities for clubs, and Jarryd is one of those,” he said.

“For us to have Jarryd at the Gold Coast it’s very important for us in how we take the club forward on and off the field.”

Hayne arrived at the Titans last August from stints in the NFL and rugby sevens, after admitting he was unable to reach a deal with former club Parramatta.

He has now scored three tries in 12 games for the club, after spending the past three weeks at centre.

“I had a lot to consider with family and friends based in Sydney,” Hayne said in a club statement.

“But I’m really enjoying life on the Gold Coast which did help with my decision.

“Although we’ve had a rough start to the season with injuries, I’m looking forward to helping our push for the finals this year, and continuing to improve as a club in 2018.”