WATCH: This prop will destroy you! And he can kick goals as well

Lauina Fa’atau is one of the most versatile props you will see, mixing his size and destructive running power with a Percy Montgomery-esque kicking game off the tee.

Playing for the Oriental-Rongotai Reserves, Fa’atau is an absolute machine with ball in hand, bumping off anyone who tries to wrap their arms around him.

A bit of deceptive pace to go with it and he becomes a beast to bring down.

Not only can he score the tries, he’ll go back and convert them as well. He can slot them anywhere on the park.

His range allows him to nail a sideline conversion and even a penalty goal from near halfway.