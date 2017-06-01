 

WATCH: This prop will destroy you! And he can kick goals as well

Club Roar Roar Guru

By , Club Roar is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Rugby Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Lauina Fa’atau is one of the most versatile props you will see, mixing his size and destructive running power with a Percy Montgomery-esque kicking game off the tee.

    Playing for the Oriental-Rongotai Reserves, Fa’atau is an absolute machine with ball in hand, bumping off anyone who tries to wrap their arms around him.

    A bit of deceptive pace to go with it and he becomes a beast to bring down.

    Not only can he score the tries, he’ll go back and convert them as well. He can slot them anywhere on the park.

    His range allows him to nail a sideline conversion and even a penalty goal from near halfway.

    Club Roar
    Club Roar

    Club Roar is a new initiative aimed at promoting great sportspeople and sporting clubs – we’re not about the professionals, we’re interested in everyday people playing for the love of their chosen sport.

    If you've filmed a great moment that you'd like to see featured on Club Roar, send it to us!

    NSW have defeated Queensland by 24 points in Game 1 of the 2017 State of Origin series.