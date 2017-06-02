The 2017 Lions are up against history and a rugby nation united behind the All Blacks

The 12th edition of the British and Irish Lions touring New Zealand in 2017 has most of the elements of an almost mission impossible attached. In the 38 Tests played between the two sides since 1904, New Zealand have won 29, the Lions have won six, and there have been three draws. New Zealand has scored 634 points to the Lions’ 345. Of the 11 editions in the series, New Zealand has won ten and the Lions one. That outlier triumph was in 1971. One of the great rugby teams in the history of the game, the 1971 Lions were stacked with once in a lifetime players like Willie John McBride, Gareth Edwards, Barry John, Mike Gibson, Gerald Davies, and JPR Williams. The team’s coach was Carwyn James, the finest coach of the amateur era, with Danie Craven and Fred Allen. Against relatively mediocre Test sides, which included seven new All Blacks and the retired Brian Lochore called up to Test duties on a day’s notice, this great Lions team won a tight series two Tests to one. To find out why touring New Zealand in the quest to win rugby Tests is such a challenging expedition, even for the cream of British and Irish rugby talent, we need to go back to the first Test in the series, New Zealand versus Great Britain, played at Athletic Park in Wellington on 13 August, 1904. The rush up to Athletic Park Like pilgrims to a sacred site, thousands of people – mainly men – travelled great distances by train and boat to be at Wellington’s Athletic Park for the first ever Test played in New Zealand on August 13, 1904, between the national team, in its black uniform, and the Great Britain team, playing in a jersey of red and blue stripes. There was a national realisation, an almost instinctive understanding from every level of society, that this match was an historic occasion. And so, in weather that was appropriately and unseasonably golden, the bleak field carved from hills that rolled down to the coastline of Cook Strait became a cathedral of rugby. Let’s board the Mararoa with 370 other passengers as she leaves Lyttelton – the port of Christchurch in the South Island, for Wellington – on the Friday night before the Test, to get a sense of the high expectations and anxieties ordinary New Zealanders felt before the coming Test. The ship is crowded – “overflowing”, according to a press report – but no one is complaining. There is no care for anything but football. The cabins are full, as are the smoking room and salons. The passageways on all the deck levels are packed. As the ship makes it smooth way through unusually tranquil waters between the South and North Islands, the constant thud of the engines lulls passengers into a fitful sleep. By five o’clock in the morning, a couple of hours out from Wellington harbour, the ship is alive again, as passengers eat a hearty breakfast. After a gliding run through the bending canyons of hills that surround one of the world’s most beautiful harbours, the ropes are thrown from the wharf. Passengers scramble down the gangways to the shipping office to book a place for their return trip later that day. Others race to the ornate Wellington railway station building nearby to buy a pork pie and a lemonade. Then, as if “pursued by seven devils”, the mass of passengers make their hectic rush up to Athletic Park. You-be-damnedness New Zealand men of destiny The New Zealand team had been in training for a week. According to a press report, many critics wanted the players to come together at the beginning of August to “play a series of practice matches for the purpose of acquiring combination, which it is suggested is their weak point”. The most brilliant rugby tactician in New Zealand, Jimmy Duncan, the originator of the five-eighth system of back play, was the coach. In an interview given before the Test, Duncan explained why he believed his team would win. “I have given them my directions. It’s man for man all the time, and I have bet Gallaher a new hat he can’t catch Bush. Bush has never been collared in Australia, but he’ll get it on Saturday. We are going to stick to our own 2-3-2 scrum formation, and I think we can win.” A photograph of the team before the Test shows a confident group of close-cropped, straight-backed men in three-piece suits that seem too small for their swelling chests. They are shaven except for Duncan and manager W. Coffey, who sport fierce moustaches, and hatless except for Duncan (a boater) and a dapper Billy Wallace, who is holding his bowler on his knees. Dave Gallaher, the hardman wing forward and a Richie McCaw forebear, stares intently into the camera with a hand resting casually in his pocket. It is a photograph of a group of men who fear no one, and who believe in themselves and their destiny. There is a contrast, even at this early stage in the development of the rugby game, between the cold-eyed scientific approach of the New Zealanders and the British method of public-school enthusiasm and little else (“Play hard, shove hard, ground your man, tackle low, no talking”), which marked the preparation of the locals and visitors. The British players and administrators regarded the use of a coach, like Duncan, as an unsporting gesture that brought with it the taint of the professional into rugby. For New Zealanders, right from the beginning of their rugby, coaching by former players skilled in the arts of the game was regarded as a necessary, even essential, part of any team preparation, whether at club or Test level. It was the obvious way for a team to be prepared, and the bedrock of all the successes New Zealand teams have had for over 100 years. Combinations on the field did not come through serendipity, they had to be worked up before the match so that a rugby side became a rugby team. And the New Zealand game, unlike the British game, was based on combinations, trying to use all 15 players on the field. A year after their first Test in 1904, the New Zealanders – now dubbed the All Blacks – enthralled crowds and experts through Britain and France with their expansive, ‘all backs’ game. This inclusive style was grounded in the rugby truth that 15 players with skills and combinations will usually defeat a side playing eight forwards with only shoving skills and seven backs with no muscularity or physicality in their play. A champion team, the New Zealanders reckoned right from the earliest days of rugby in the country, will always beat a team of champions. The inclusive style, too, was grounded in the national belief that every person was as good as anyone else in any area of national life. New Zealand rugby teams, from school to Test level, have always included players from every class, ethnic group and walk of life, all playing together as a team. A champion team, the New Zealanders reckoned right from the earliest days of rugby in the country, will always beat a team of champions. This inclusive ethic meant national teams were and still are genuinely representative teams, from the first Test side in 1904 with its Maori, native-born and overseas-born (Dave Gallaher) players, to the teams that will play Tests against the 2017 British and Irish Lions. Maori, for instance, had the vote in 1867, the year after the wars over land and sovereignty, between some of the major tribes and the government authorities, had ended. It is no accident, then, that the captain of the 1904 New Zealand side was a Maori, Billy Stead – a five-eighth regarded still by rugby historians as one of the greatest All Blacks, “a scoring machine, steadiness itself, a good tactical kicker, superb handler and of unruffled temperament”. And it will be no accident that some of the more dynamic players for the All Blacks in the 2017 series will be second-generation Polynesians, a reflection of the fact that Auckland now is the biggest (in terms of population) Polynesian city in the world. In 1904, Edith Lyttelton, under the pseudonym of GB Lancaster, wrote a remarkable short story, Hantock’s Dissertation, which reveals perfectly the sensibilities at play in the first Test at Athletic Park. The point of the story was to expose the differences between New Zealand life and life in England at the time, and how these differences were creating different types of people in the two countries: “‘Why,’ said the Man from England promptly turning in his chair, ‘can’t a colonial say “sir”, or touch his hat, or take his hands out of his pockets when he’s talking to his betters?’ “Hantock replies: ‘Respect is outward acknowledgement of superiority … That’s English, and we have sloughed it pretty completely … Suppose a man can cut out a steer, or wheel a mob with the skills of a general … Your colonial reverences that man, whatever his birth – but that doesn’t make him take off his hat to him … And yet there are some idiots who imagine that a colonial is merely a transplanted Englishman. He isn’t anything like it … a colonial is not a product of civilisation, he is a product of the soil … There you get the keynote, then -in the land. You’ll see the New Zealanders in the rivers. They tear out a way for themselves, slap ahead, and ride down to the sea with a reckless you-be-damnedness that is entirely their own.'” That quality of you-be-damnedness was at the heart of the New Zealand play against Great Britain in 1904, has been in all the Tests played by the All Blacks since then and, certainly, will be during the Tests against the 2017 Lions.

The ‘Minister for Rugby’ has his say The image of a river in full torrent, smashing over rocks and slipping over its banks, provides a perfect metaphor for the New Zealand Prime Minister in 1904, Richard John Seddon, known throughout New Zealand as the ‘Minister for Rugby’. Although born in England, with some years spent working in Melbourne, Seddon identified with and helped to create the raw-boned democracy that emerged in New Zealand in the 1890s and has flourished since. He learnt his politics on the wild West Coast, where he became the MP for Westland in 1890. Three years later he was Prime Minister. He died in office in 1906. A man of commanding presence – in appearance somewhat like WG Grace, with a swelling belly, a handsome face bearded like a grandee – with an imposing manner and endless energy and curiosity, Seddon set the mould for the populist New Zealand politician type that includes Sir Robert Muldoon, Norman Kirk and, more recently, John Key, another ‘Minister for Rugby’ in the Seddon manner. Help for rugby by a New Zealand politician was not a new thing in 1904. In 1870, the Prime Minister, Julius Vogel, allowed James Munro and his players from Nelson a free passage on the government steamer Luna to play their historic first rugby match in Wellington against a team of locals. This concession by Vogel set the standard for New Zealand politics, that rugby and government help for the game was a surefire way of establishing public support. Seddon knew this, intuitively. He knew, too, that rugby could be the epitome of the inclusive New Zealand ethic he was trying to create with his pioneering social welfare programs, including giving the vote to women in 1893. The popularity of rugby in New Zealand at the time was such that by identifying his government with its spread and success, he was harnessing goodwill for his reforms. As historian Jock Phillips notes: “Seddon was too crafty a politician not to ride on the coattails of rugby.” “The colonials may be relied on to show the mettle of our pastures” On the Thursday before the first Test, Prime Minister Seddon invited the British team to a reception at Bellamy’s, the bar and eating place in the Parliament Buildings, setting a precedent that was followed for visiting international rugby teams throughout the game’s amateur era. A photographer was present to take pictures of the visitors with the Prime Minister. Seddon’s gravitas in the photographs is deceptive. He had been receiving deputations and was running late. He swept into the reception “with an almighty rush” and surprised a journalist from the local Evening Post by grabbing his hand, shaking it vigorously, and welcoming him to New Zealand. He also welcomed an artist from the New Zealand Free Lance, a weekly newspaper, “with immense enthusiasm” and asked: “Had a pleasant trip?” In his speech of welcome, Seddon remarked that the last British team had been captained by a Seddon (enthusiastic cheers). They often had scrums in Parliament, many tries and often a goal (laughter). He would say nothing of offsides, though (cheers). “A country whose youth takes kindly to rugby produces a finer and better manhood than it would were ping-pong their form of physical effort.” The New Zealand rugby team, playing without numbers on their jersey, he continued, represented an affirmation of the egalitarian “one-man, one-vote” system (cheers). This point about the link between democracy, on and off the field, was taken up in a long editorial published on the morning of the Test in the New Zealand Times. The editorial had the banal heading: ‘Today’s Engagement’. Visitors from England to New Zealand, the editorial noted, “have always been struck by the popularity of rugby in the colony”. Competent judges were gratified to see “the competency” shown by the players. And Maori, like Pakeha, had been enthusiastic about the game: “Such sterling players as Ellison, Wynyard, Gage, Hiroa, Taiaroa, and the Warbucks, for instance, will long be prominent in the history of New Zealand football.” The colony awaited the result of the “pending engagement” with the eagerness it evidenced during the Boer War: “That this should be so is gratifying. No one will deny the impact the manly pastime has upon its followers in teaching self-control and unselfishness … A country whose youth takes kindly to rugby produces a finer and better manhood than it would were ping-pong their form of physical effort.” The editorial ended on a chord of emphatic nationalism that would have pleased Seddon: “Young, vigorous and ambitious to win, the colonials may be relied on to show the mettle of our pastures.” “We were playing for the Championship of the World” The rush to get to Athletic Park had never been seen before in New Zealand for a rugby match. The electric trams used to take people to the ground for the first time proved to be “inadequate” to cope with the crowds. Cabs, buses, and express vehicles of every sort were pressed into service. By the time the gates were opened at 11am, the crowd was already several thousand strong, the size of a “very respectable attendance at an ordinary first class match”. By 1pm, the ground was packed, with about 20,000 people banked in “uncountable confusion on the four sides of the ground”. To put these numbers into a context, the crowd was bigger than that for most rugby internationals played in the United Kingdom. Moreover, in 1904, only two cities in New Zealand, Auckland and Dunedin, had over 25,000 people living in them. There were probably more people crammed into Athletic Park for the Test than actually lived in Wellington at the time! A reporter made a judgment that remains true of the ground until it was dismantled about 20 years ago: “As we feared, the Athletic Park, which had never had its capacity tested before, was not large enough.”