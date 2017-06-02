AFLW champs sign beach volleyball Olympian

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

AFLW champions Adelaide have signed Olympic beach volleyballer Becchara Palmer for next season.

A six-time national champion, 28-year-old Palmer recently quit professional volleyball after more than a decade of international competition including the London Olympics.

The Adelaide product has been signed by the Crows as a rookie for the 2018 AFLW season as she has not played football competitively in the last three years.

“Growing up I was always playing or watching sport – including attending Crows games at Football Park with dad – so to be able to join the club and have a go at playing football professionally is really such an honour,” Palmer said in a club statement.

“While it’s going to take a lot of hard work to successfully transition from volleyball to football, I think my base fitness and the experience I have in preparing for sporting campaigns will go a long way.”

Adelaide have re-signed 20 members of their history-making AFLW premiership team for next season including co-captains Erin Phillips and Chelsea Randall.

They are joined by South-Australian based teammates Sarah Perkins, Courtney Cramey, Ebony Marinoff, Jenna McCormick, Talia Radan, Anne Hatchard, Dayna Cox, Jess Sedunary, Justine Mules, Rhiannon Metcalfe, Rachael Killian, Deni Varnhagen, Georgia Bevan and Sarah Allan.

Northern Territory players Abbey Holmes, Stevie-Lee Thompson and joint-vice captains Ange Foley and Sally Riley have also signed new deals.