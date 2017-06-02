Australia vs New Zealand: Champions Trophy cricket live scores, blog

It’s been a rain-interrupted build up to the Champions Trophy and there could be more on the way in Edgbaston when Australia and New Zealand get their campaigns underway in a Trans-Tasman rivalry match. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEST).

It goes without saying that in a three-match tournament, with two groups of four and only the top two qualifying, even a single loss could be disastrous, and this could be the match that decides who finishes second in Group A.

England are the favourites, expected to top the group, while Bangladesh could pose some problems, but are still likely to finish on the bottom. That leaves Australia and New Zealand, with the loser of this match probably needing to find a way past England to qualify.

The location – Edgbaston in England is a world away from the sides previous encounters, with six ODI matches played between the two sides over the summer just gone.

Australia won the first series at home 3-0, before New Zealand bounced back to win 2-0 away from home, however it was against an understrength Australian team who were playing without David Warner and Steve Smith.

Warner and Smith headline the squad, alongside opening bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Those four hold the keys to success, but the form of Aaron Finch, who scored a century in a warm-up against Sri Lanka and then backed it up with an aggressive top score before rain stopped play against Pakistan.

Given Finch’s one day form almost had him dropped from the side not long ago, he could add plenty to the Aussie batting line-up.

New Zealand come into the match and tournament as outsiders, but have plenty of cricket in the conditions under their belt, with a recent tri-series against Bangladesh and Ireland where they, as expected, were dominant but still dropped the final match against the Tigers.

That was a worrying performance to say the least, but with Kane Williamson back into the side for the Champions Trophy, he will feel the pressure to lead from the front.

With exception of the tri-series, Williamson has essentially decided how New Zealand batted in recent performances against Australia and New Zealand. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham both carry good form though, and Luke Ronchi made a promising half century as they went down to India in a warm-up match.

In English conditions, Trent Boult and Tim Southee will be the key. Apart from stopping Warner, Smith, Finch and the rest in their tracks, the way they are able to swing the ball and limit runs will be imperative to New Zealand’s success, especially if the weather stays as forecast.

Prediction

England’s conditions are likely to be closer to that presented in New Zealand, so if Williamson fires, the Kiwis could win this. Australia have more X-Factor throughout the side though, with Warner and Starc leading the way.

Australia should pick up a win.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Australia’s opening Champions Trophy match from 7pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.