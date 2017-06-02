Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the Champions Trophy on TV or stream online

Australia and New Zealand get their Champions Trophy campaigns underway at Edgbaston on Friday, June 2 with the first ball scheduled for 7:30pm (AEST). This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

Australia will enter the match as favourites, but it’s anything but certain with the weather forecasted to get ugly and New Zealand possessing plenty of talent.

It’s a re-match of the 2015 Cricket World Cup final and there always seems to be more on the line in the Trans-Tasman rivalry.

How to watch the match on TV

The match will be broadcast live and exclusive in Australia on Fox Sports. The pay-tv broadcaster have the rights to every game of the Champions Trophy, including the semi-finals and final.

Their broadcast will start at the scheduled time for the toss, which is 7pm (AEST). They are also dedicating an around the clock channel to the broadcasting of the Champions Trophy, which can be found on Foxtel at Channel 507.

The coverage is scheduled to end at 3:30am (AEST), with the game supposedly ending at 3:15am (AEST) if it were to go full distance – however, that relies on over rates and weather being good.

How to live stream the match online

Because Fox Sports are the broadcaster, the only way to live stream the action will be through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps through your tablet, smartphone or TV.

Foxtel Go requires an active subscription to the Foxtel sports pack, with the streaming service included. Foxtel Play is better if you only want to live stream sport without having a Foxtel TV installation. Packages start from $29 a month for sports on Play.

Hours of play