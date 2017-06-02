Australia vs New Zealand start time: When do Australia play their first Champions Trophy match? Date, venue, squads, broadcast information

Australia will be out for a strong start to their Champions Trophy campaign when they take on New Zealand at Edgbaston. The game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30pm (AEST) on Friday, June 2.

After a rain-interrupted build-up to the Champions Trophy, there is more expected for Friday. Australia go into the match as favourites, but the Trans-Tasman rivalry is always a hard-fought one.

The sides last met during the summer, first in Australia with the hosts taking a 3-0 win before the Black Caps returned the favour back at home, winning a series 2-0.

Steve Smith and Kane Williamson will lead their respective sides, with both at close enough to full strength for the first game of the tournament.

Australia vs New Zealand: Key game information First ball: 7:30pm (AEST) – 10:30am (local)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham, United Kingdom

TV: Live, Fox Sports 507

Online: Live, Foxtel Go/Foxtel Play

Betting: Australia $1.50, New Zealand $2.60

Overall record: Played 135, Australia 90, New Zealand 39, no result 6

Last meeting: Feb 5, New Zealand defeat Australia by 24 runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough Squads Australia

Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchel McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Hours of play

Start (AEST) Finish (AEST) Start (local) Finish (local) Duration 1st Session 7:30 PM 11:00 PM 10:30 AM 2:00 PM 50 overs (approx 3.5 hours) Interval 11:00 PM 11:45 PM 2:00 PM 2:45 PM 45 minutes 2nd Session 11:45 PM 3:15 AM 2:45 PM 6:15 PM 50 overs (approx 3.5 hours)

Broadcast Information

The match will be broadcast live and exclusive in Australia on Fox Sports. The pay-tv broadcaster have the rights to every game of the Champions Trophy, including the semi-finals and final.

Their broadcast will start at 7pm (AEST), which is the scheduled time for the toss and run until about 3:30am (AEST), pending on when the game finished. The match is due to finish at 3:15am (AEST), as indicated on the above table.

Because Fox Sports are the broadcaster, the only way to live stream the action will be through the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps through your tablet, smartphone or laptop.

Foxtel Go requires an active subscription to the Foxtel sports pack, with the streaming service included. Foxtel Play is better if you only want to live stream sport without having a Foxtel TV installation.