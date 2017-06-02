Blues vs Reds: Super Rugby live scores, blog

You won't believe the detail that goes into the Maori All Blacks jerseys and posters

This Friday night opening Round 15 Super Rugby clash sees the Reds travelling to Apia to play the Blues. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 15 match from Samoa.

Neither side is in realistic contention for a playoff position in this year’s competition but both of these franchises like to play an attacking and exciting brand of Rugby so we should be in for an entertaining showcase in Apia this evening.

The Reds are coming off a poor home loss to Australian rivals the Force at home in Brisbane in an undisciplined effort, failing to adhere to the basics which the more structured Force took advantage of while the Blues scrapped to a 16 all draw with their conference rivals the Chiefs at home in difficult conditions last week, also failing to take their chances to win the match so both sides will be highly motivated to return to the ‘black’ this evening.

Most importantly for the Reds, discipline will be key and has been an issue for the Australian side this season as another poor performance on this front will spell curtains as handing the Blues easy territory and possession will see the Reds chasing their tails all evening.

For the Blues, their goal will be to capitalise on the numerous chances they can create and finishing sides off, which has been a struggle at times for the Auckland based franchise.

There are some exciting clashes to keep an eye out for this evening, none more so than at number 8 with Steven Luatua going up against Scott Higgenbotham, two of the more consistent players for each side this season.

The clash at centre should be highly entertaining as the experienced Rene Ranger earns a rare start against the Reds Captain Samu Kerevi, all bets are off there!

Tip

Blues by 12. I suspect the Blues will prove to disciplined and have demonstrated more cohesion than their rivals this season and will win fairly comfortably.

Join us from 5:35pm AEST for kickoff as we cover all the action live here on The Roar.