Brumbies announce coach to replace Stephen Larkham

Assistant Dan McKellar will replace Stephen Larkham as Brumbies coach next Super Rugby season.

Larkham will leave the ACT-based franchise at the end of the season to take up a full-time assistant coaching role with the Wallabies.

McKellar has been at the Brumbies since 2013 when he was appointed defence coach.

He said new player signings would feature during the start of his tenure.

“We have lots of young talent at the club and are in the process of looking to consolidate our playing resources for next season,” McKellar said.

“We are already preparing for the 2018 season in terms of new acquisitions that will help keep the Brumbies at the forefront of Australian Rugby.”

McKellar, a prop in his playing days who spent time with the Queensland Reds in 2005-06, is rated a strong communicator.

“By promoting from within, we are ensuring continuity amongst our coaching staff and in Dan we have appointed a coach who is well versed in the traditions and heritage of Brumbies rugby,” club chief executive Michael Thomson said.