 

Champions Trophy, Super Rugby derbies and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

    Australia will meet New Zealand in their first match of the Champions Trophy. (AAP Image/David Moir)

    Once again we’ve got a massive weekend of sport ahead and of course we have you sorted with a look at all the best events shown on the telly.

    The AFL, NRL and Super Rugby competitions all continue with another round, while the NBA Finals have arrived and the French Open is hitting its straps.

    Because you can’t be in two – or twenty – places at once, the best way to watch everything is to get a good seat in front of the TV, claim total authority over the remote, and get watching.

    Please note that all times are in AEST.

    Sport-by-Sport TV Guide

    AFL

    It’s the start of the bye rounds in the AFL, meaning only six games per round, but there’s still some promising looking matches on the fixture.

    Port Adelaide and Hawthorn have already duelled on Thursday night, but Friday kicks off with a blockbuster between the Geelong Cats and the Adelaide Crows.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Cats vs Crows 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven
    Saturday Suns vs Eagles 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven (QLD only)
    Saturday Giants vs Bombers 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Footy, Seven (NSW only)
    Saturday Kangaroos vs Tigers 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Fox Footy, Seven
    Sunday Dockers vs Magpies 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven (WA only)

    Basketball

    The NBA Finals tip off on Friday morning, with the Golden State Warriors taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time in as many years.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday NBA Finals
    Warriors vs Cavaliers, Game 1    		 11:00 AM 1:30 PM ESPN

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant

    (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

    Cricket

    The Champions Trophy gets into full swing over the weekend, with Australia opening their campaign in the second match of the tournament against New Zealand.

    South Africa will then play Sri Lanka before one of the biggest rivalries in cricket commences, with India facing Pakistan on Sunday evening.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Australia vs New Zealand 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports
    Saturday Sri Lanka vs South Africa 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports
    Sunday India vs Pakistan 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports

    Rugby League

    We’re one NRL match short this week as the Rabbitohs and Sharks take a bye, but there’s still plenty on to follow over the weekend.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Storm vs Knights 5:30 PM 7:45 PM Fox League
    Friday Eels vs Warriors 7:45 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League
    Saturday Dragons vs Tigers 2:30 PM 5:00 PM Fox League
    Saturday Roosters vs Broncos 5:00 PM 7:20 PM Fox League
    Saturday Cowboys vs Titans 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League
    Sunday Sea Eagles vs Raiders 1:30 PM 3:45 PM Fox League
    Sunday Bulldogs vs Panthers 3:30 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League

    Rugby Union

    The June International break is coming up, but it’s not here just yet. There’s a full round of nine Super Rugby games to be had this week including an Australian derby, Brumbies versus Reds, on Saturday night.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday Blues vs Reds 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports
    Saturday Crusaders vs Highlanders 12:30 PM 3:00PM PM Fox Sports
    Saturday Chiefs vs Waratahs 3:00 PM 5:00 PM Fox Sports
    Saturday NZ Barbarians vs British and Irish Lions 5:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Sports
    Saturday Brumbies vs Rebels 7:20 PM 9:50 PM Fox Sports
    Saturday Force vs Hurricanes 9:50 PM 12:00 AM Fox Sports

    Tevita Kuridrani of the Brumbies Super Rugby

    (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

    Tennis

    The French Open rolls on into the middle weekend, with the third and fourth round being played, as both the men’s and women’s singles cuts to 16 players.

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Friday French Open – Day 6 7:00 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports
    Saturday French Open – Day 7 7:00 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports
    Sunday French Open – Day 8 7:00 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports

    Day-by-Day TV Guide

    Friday

    Sport Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    NBA NBA Finals – Warriors vs Cavaliers, Game 1 11:00 AM 1:30 PM ESPN
    Super Rugby Blues vs Reds 5:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Sports
    NRL Storm vs Knights 5:30 PM 7:45 PM Fox League
    Tennis French Open – Day 6 7:00 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports
    AFL Cats vs Crows 7:30 PM 10:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven
    Cricket Champions Trophy – Australia vs New Zealand 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports
    NRL Eels vs Warriors 7:45 PM 10:00 PM Nine, Fox League

    Saturday

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    Super Rugby Crusaders vs Highlanders 12:30 PM 2:30 PM Fox Sports
    AFL Suns vs Eagles 1:30 PM 4:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven (QLD only)
    NRL Dragons vs Tigers 2:30 PM 5:15 PM Fox League
    Super Rugby Chiefs vs Waratahs 3:00 PM 5:30 PM Fox Sports
    British and Irish Lions Tour NZ Barbarians vs BI Lions 5:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Sports
    AFL Giants vs Bombers 4:30 PM 7:20 PM Fox Footy, Seven (NSW only)
    NRL Roosters vs Broncos 5:15 PM 7:30 PM Fox League
    Tennis French Open – Day 8 7:00 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports
    Cricket Champions Trophy – Sri Lanka vs South Africa 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports
    NRL Cowboys vs Titans 7:20 PM 9:30 PM Fox League
    AFL Kangaroos vs Tigers 7:20 PM 10:20 PM Fox Footy, Seven
    Super Rugby Brumbies vs Rebels 7:20 PM 9:50 PM Fox Sports
    Super Rugby Force vs Hurricanes 9:50 PM 12:00 AM Fox Sports

    Mitchell Pearce Sydney Roosters NRL Rugby League 2017

    (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

    Sunday

    Day Event Broadcast start Broadcast finish Channel(s)
    NRL Sea Eagles vs Raiders 1:50 PM 4:00 PM Fox League
    NRL Bulldogs vs Panthers 4:00 PM 6:00 PM Nine, Fox League
    AFL Dockers vs Magpies 4:30 PM 7:30 PM Fox Footy, Seven (WA only)
    Tennis French Open – Day 8 7:00 PM 4:00 AM Fox Sports
    Cricket Champions Trophy – India vs Pakistan 7:00 PM 3:30 AM Fox Sports

