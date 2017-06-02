Champions Trophy, Super Rugby derbies and much more: How to watch all the best sporting action this weekend

Once again we’ve got a massive weekend of sport ahead and of course we have you sorted with a look at all the best events shown on the telly.
The AFL, NRL and Super Rugby competitions all continue with another round, while the NBA Finals have arrived and the French Open is hitting its straps.
Because you can’t be in two – or twenty – places at once, the best way to watch everything is to get a good seat in front of the TV, claim total authority over the remote, and get watching.
Please note that all times are in AEST.
Sport-by-Sport TV Guide
AFL
It’s the start of the bye rounds in the AFL, meaning only six games per round, but there’s still some promising looking matches on the fixture.
Port Adelaide and Hawthorn have already duelled on Thursday night, but Friday kicks off with a blockbuster between the Geelong Cats and the Adelaide Crows.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Cats vs Crows
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven
|Saturday
|Suns vs Eagles
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (QLD only)
|Saturday
|Giants vs Bombers
|4:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (NSW only)
|Saturday
|Kangaroos vs Tigers
|7:20 PM
|10:20 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven
|Sunday
|Dockers vs Magpies
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (WA only)
Basketball
The NBA Finals tip off on Friday morning, with the Golden State Warriors taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third time in as many years.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|NBA Finals
Warriors vs Cavaliers, Game 1
|11:00 AM
|1:30 PM
|ESPN
Cricket
The Champions Trophy gets into full swing over the weekend, with Australia opening their campaign in the second match of the tournament against New Zealand.
South Africa will then play Sri Lanka before one of the biggest rivalries in cricket commences, with India facing Pakistan on Sunday evening.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Australia vs New Zealand
|7:00 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports
|Saturday
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|7:00 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports
|Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|7:00 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports
Rugby League
We’re one NRL match short this week as the Rabbitohs and Sharks take a bye, but there’s still plenty on to follow over the weekend.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Storm vs Knights
|5:30 PM
|7:45 PM
|Fox League
|Friday
|Eels vs Warriors
|7:45 PM
|10:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
|Saturday
|Dragons vs Tigers
|2:30 PM
|5:00 PM
|Fox League
|Saturday
|Roosters vs Broncos
|5:00 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox League
|Saturday
|Cowboys vs Titans
|7:20 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox League
|Sunday
|Sea Eagles vs Raiders
|1:30 PM
|3:45 PM
|Fox League
|Sunday
|Bulldogs vs Panthers
|3:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
Rugby Union
The June International break is coming up, but it’s not here just yet. There’s a full round of nine Super Rugby games to be had this week including an Australian derby, Brumbies versus Reds, on Saturday night.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|Blues vs Reds
|5:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox Sports
|Saturday
|Crusaders vs Highlanders
|12:30 PM
|3:00PM PM
|Fox Sports
|Saturday
|Chiefs vs Waratahs
|3:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Fox Sports
|Saturday
|NZ Barbarians vs British and Irish Lions
|5:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox Sports
|Saturday
|Brumbies vs Rebels
|7:20 PM
|9:50 PM
|Fox Sports
|Saturday
|Force vs Hurricanes
|9:50 PM
|12:00 AM
|Fox Sports
Tennis
The French Open rolls on into the middle weekend, with the third and fourth round being played, as both the men’s and women’s singles cuts to 16 players.
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Friday
|French Open – Day 6
|7:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Fox Sports
|Saturday
|French Open – Day 7
|7:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Fox Sports
|Sunday
|French Open – Day 8
|7:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Fox Sports
Day-by-Day TV Guide
Friday
|Sport
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|NBA
|NBA Finals – Warriors vs Cavaliers, Game 1
|11:00 AM
|1:30 PM
|ESPN
|Super Rugby
|Blues vs Reds
|5:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox Sports
|NRL
|Storm vs Knights
|5:30 PM
|7:45 PM
|Fox League
|Tennis
|French Open – Day 6
|7:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Fox Sports
|AFL
|Cats vs Crows
|7:30 PM
|10:30 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven
|Cricket
|Champions Trophy – Australia vs New Zealand
|7:00 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports
|NRL
|Eels vs Warriors
|7:45 PM
|10:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
Saturday
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|Super Rugby
|Crusaders vs Highlanders
|12:30 PM
|2:30 PM
|Fox Sports
|AFL
|Suns vs Eagles
|1:30 PM
|4:30 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (QLD only)
|NRL
|Dragons vs Tigers
|2:30 PM
|5:15 PM
|Fox League
|Super Rugby
|Chiefs vs Waratahs
|3:00 PM
|5:30 PM
|Fox Sports
|British and Irish Lions Tour
|NZ Barbarians vs BI Lions
|5:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox Sports
|AFL
|Giants vs Bombers
|4:30 PM
|7:20 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (NSW only)
|NRL
|Roosters vs Broncos
|5:15 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox League
|Tennis
|French Open – Day 8
|7:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Fox Sports
|Cricket
|Champions Trophy – Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|7:00 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports
|NRL
|Cowboys vs Titans
|7:20 PM
|9:30 PM
|Fox League
|AFL
|Kangaroos vs Tigers
|7:20 PM
|10:20 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven
|Super Rugby
|Brumbies vs Rebels
|7:20 PM
|9:50 PM
|Fox Sports
|Super Rugby
|Force vs Hurricanes
|9:50 PM
|12:00 AM
|Fox Sports
Sunday
|Day
|Event
|Broadcast start
|Broadcast finish
|Channel(s)
|NRL
|Sea Eagles vs Raiders
|1:50 PM
|4:00 PM
|Fox League
|NRL
|Bulldogs vs Panthers
|4:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Nine, Fox League
|AFL
|Dockers vs Magpies
|4:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Fox Footy, Seven (WA only)
|Tennis
|French Open – Day 8
|7:00 PM
|4:00 AM
|Fox Sports
|Cricket
|Champions Trophy – India vs Pakistan
|7:00 PM
|3:30 AM
|Fox Sports
