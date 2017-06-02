Cheetahs headed north for the winter

The ARU is going to wake up on Friday morning and their pulses will quicken as they read the news that the rumours are growing stronger that one of the South African Super Rugby sides marked for culling have been invited to play in the European Pro 12 league next season.

At this stage no final deal has been confirmed but it’s looking more and more likely that the Cheetahs will be heading north to play their rugby in the very near future.

But why should the ARU care about this? Well there was one sliver of hope for the ARU (other than the Rebels or Force suddenly deciding that AFL was the best way forward for them) – that when they and the Saffer Rugby Union walked into the next SANZAAR committee meeting they would both declare that neither of them had yet been able to get rid of their respective club sides so perhaps the best thing is to keep all 18 for the time being and we’ll just agree to deal with this all later shall we?

Both Unions had been struggling with doing the final deed of breaking up with their Super Rugby clubs.

While the South Africans didn’t have the unenviable task of having to pick a side to cull, they did have to wield the axe and actually do the chopping.

And as it turns out that’s kinda tricky. The decision might make sense on paper where black and white metrics, KPIs and revenue forecasts lie quietly waiting for review but when it comes to telling dozens of people that they are out of a job and will have to figure out another way to support themselves and their families, things get a little bit more tricky.

With the news that the Cheetahs could have a lifeline in the shape of northern hemisphere rugby the ARU will be thinking that the spot on them will get even brighter and hotter.

Forget the ongoing poor performance of the Super Rugby teams this season, forget the questionable lack of a strategy to grow the sport and try and forget the stumbling performance of the Wallabies over the past 18 months.

This Pro 12 opportunity just further highlights that the ARU are still struggling to make a decision about how to cut let alone how to cut them.

With the promise of legal action if they are cut coming consistently from both the Rebels and the Force, one can understand why the ARU might be reluctant to make a decision at all.

But make a decision they must and with every day, week and month that passes without a decision the ARU and the game in general and more importantly the players and club staff themselves suffer.

The ARU is losing every aspect of this process from a business point of view, from a sport point of view and from a PR point of view.

The next question is – how will the Cheetahs perform in the Pro 12 should the deal go through?

Long have people longed for regular matchups between Super Rugby teams and their northern counterparts and while the Cheetahs versus Ospreys in a cold, wet Swansea is perhaps not as tantalising as Crusaders versus Clermont in a sunbathed southern France stadium, it will still attract a lot of attention.

Seeing the open, attacking flair of Super Rugby come up against the grunt and grind of Pro 12 rugby will be fascinating and could well be the first step to more of the same.

With the Lions in New Zealand, the business end of the Super Rugby season fast approaching, the Wallabies in action again and then the Rugby Championship there is a lot to be excited about at the moment.

It’s such a shame that the ARU continue to spoil the party for so many.