Durant stars in NBA Finals game one win

Kevin Durant showed he can be the difference as the Golden State Warriors crushed the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in game one of the NBA Finals.

Former NBA MVP Durant scored a game-high 38 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists as the two teams began battling out the championship series for a third straight year.

Seeking a maiden NBA title, Durant joined the Warriors from the Oklahoma Thunder in the offseason and he gave every indication his quest will be rewarded amid the talent-stacked Warriors team as he scored freely.

Fellow superstar Stephen Curry scored 28 points for the Warriors, who maintained their perfect winning record in this season’s playoffs.

Seeking his fourth NBA title, LeBron James had 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers but also finished with seven turnovers while the entire Warriors team only gave up four turnovers as they enjoyed home court advantage.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points for the Cavs.

The teams are back at the Oracle Arena again on Sunday for the second match in the best-of-seven match series, before the action heads to Ohio for two games.