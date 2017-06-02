Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

The match of the round is the Friday night clash at Kardinia Park, as the Geelong Cats host the ladder-leading Adelaide Crows. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm AEST.
This is about as big as match-ups get this season.
Adelaide have played the best footy of anyone so far this year, and deservedly sit at the top of the table after ten rounds.
The Cats for their part have been impressive as well, with seven wins from ten games to sit in third spot.
This is the last of a three-game stretch for Geelong at their traditional home ground. The first two were victories against top eight teams in Western and Port Adelaide, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Another home win, against the premiership favourite, would be a huge boost heading into the bye. Not to mention an important four points to stay locked in the top four.
Adelaide, coming off two thumping wins against indifferent opposition, will be looking to demonstrate their form against another contender; they’re yet to claim a really creditable scalp away from home.
Whenever the Crows play the first consideration is their mighty forward line. The likes of Betts, Cameron and Lynch will be difficult to contain for a Geelong backline that is arguably lacking a bit of pace.
While Hawkins and Menzel are in goalscoring form, overall the home team’s attack doesn’t look quite as potent.
But the Cats would expect to get an advantage in the middle, where Selwood, Dangerfield and the often underrated Mitch Duncan have been in excellent form.
At selection, Geelong have brought in Tom Lonergan and Nakia Cockatoo for Jed Bews and Jordan Cunico, while Adelaide are unchanged.
Adelaide’s last win at Kardinia Park was way back in 2003; Geelong have won the last nine encounters between these sides at this venue.
Prediction
But I think that streak might end tonight.
The Cats look a different side down in Geelong, but the Crows look a cut above, particularly at the pointy ends of the ground. If there’s a team that runs away to win by a decent margin I expect it’ll be the visitors.
Adelaide by 18 points.
8:27pm
TomC said | 8:27pm | ! Report
Selwood is back on and looks unaffected.
The second term has begun, and that man Selwood gets his hands on the ball straight away.
8:26pm
TomC said | 8:26pm | ! Report
After an even start, the Cats seemed to get on top in that quarter, and largely dominated the last few minutes. They missed a few reasonable opportunities, however, and probably should have a bigger lead than nine points.
The Cats look much more switched on, cleaner and hungrier. Adelaide would be glad for the break, and that they don’t trail by more.
Joel Selwood has been excellent, although picked up a head knock right at the end of the term.
8:24pm
Tommo Willo said | 8:24pm | ! Report
Look out, the Adelaide boys are ‘intimidated’ by Joel Selwood being sent into next week. You could not script this commentary.
8:27pm
TomC said | 8:27pm | ! Report
I chuck the radio on as soon as play stops. I’d keep it on all game if it wasn’t for the delay.
8:21pm
Paul D said | 8:21pm | ! Report
Same as last week’s first quarter against Port – Cats should be up by a lot more than they are. Missed a few gettable shots
8:26pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:26pm | ! Report
True, but I’d rather be playing good wasteful football than poor losing football.
8:20pm
TomC said | 8:20pm | ! Report
Quarter time
Geelong 3.6.24
Adelaide 2.3.15
8:23pm
Cat said | 8:23pm | ! Report
Bit wasteful but we’ve come to play. Pressure is up.
8:20pm
TomC said | 8:20pm | ! Report
Joel Selwood goes up for a mark forward of the wing, and is collected by Otten.
Selwood looks a little groggy, and emerges with a bloody face.
He’ll have to come off, but he looked allright on the bench so I imagine we’ll see him pretty soon.
8:19pm
Rick Disnick said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Selwood is just ridiculous when it comes to courage.
8:19pm
XI said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Not sure who this benefits right now. Cats are on top but that won’t bother Adelaide as long as they don’t get too far ahead. Maybe the Giants are just cheering for a draw?
8:18pm
TomC said | 8:18pm | ! Report
Another behind for the Cats, as Menegola narrowly misses his running shot.