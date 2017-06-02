Geelong Cats vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

Can the NRL follow the success of AFL Women's?

The match of the round is the Friday night clash at Kardinia Park, as the Geelong Cats host the ladder-leading Adelaide Crows. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm AEST.

This is about as big as match-ups get this season.

Adelaide have played the best footy of anyone so far this year, and deservedly sit at the top of the table after ten rounds.

The Cats for their part have been impressive as well, with seven wins from ten games to sit in third spot.

This is the last of a three-game stretch for Geelong at their traditional home ground. The first two were victories against top eight teams in Western and Port Adelaide, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Another home win, against the premiership favourite, would be a huge boost heading into the bye. Not to mention an important four points to stay locked in the top four.

Adelaide, coming off two thumping wins against indifferent opposition, will be looking to demonstrate their form against another contender; they’re yet to claim a really creditable scalp away from home.

Whenever the Crows play the first consideration is their mighty forward line. The likes of Betts, Cameron and Lynch will be difficult to contain for a Geelong backline that is arguably lacking a bit of pace.

While Hawkins and Menzel are in goalscoring form, overall the home team’s attack doesn’t look quite as potent.

But the Cats would expect to get an advantage in the middle, where Selwood, Dangerfield and the often underrated Mitch Duncan have been in excellent form.

At selection, Geelong have brought in Tom Lonergan and Nakia Cockatoo for Jed Bews and Jordan Cunico, while Adelaide are unchanged.

Adelaide’s last win at Kardinia Park was way back in 2003; Geelong have won the last nine encounters between these sides at this venue.

Prediction

But I think that streak might end tonight.

The Cats look a different side down in Geelong, but the Crows look a cut above, particularly at the pointy ends of the ground. If there’s a team that runs away to win by a decent margin I expect it’ll be the visitors.

Adelaide by 18 points.

