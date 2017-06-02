Hopoate extends Bulldogs stay

Blues produce some of the best Origin defence you'll ever see

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have made another major signing coup with Tongan international and Bulldogs fullback Will Hopoate re-signing with the club for a further three seasons.

Hopoate will remain at the club until the end of 2020 after joining from the Parramatta Eels in 2016.

In what was a controversial clause in his previous contract with the blue and whites, Hopoate has committed to playing on Sundays after sitting out due to religious reasons in 2016 as a result of his Mormon faith.

Outgoing Chief Executive Raelene Castle said, “It is fantastic news for the club that we have been able to sign Will for a further three seasons.

“Will is a quality player and person who has embraced the Bulldogs family culture. His experience and leadership at the back will be of great value over the coming seasons. We are delighted to have him back on board.”

Hopoate joins forwards Renouf To’omaga and Aiden Tolman as players re-signed by the club so far while Sharks utility Fa’amanu Brown will join the club in 2018 alongside Kangaroos prop Aaron Woods and Kieran Foran, who previously played with Hopoate at the Sea Eagles winning a premiership in 2011 under the mentorship of Des Hasler.

With the salary cap yet to be confirmed for the 2018 season, pressure is mounting as to whether the boys from Belmore will remain under the salary cap.

It now appears increasingly likely that hooker Michael Lichaa will be forced out of the club due to salary cap pressures.