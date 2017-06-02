Jarryd Hayne’s Titans fullback assurance

The wheels fall off for Queensland with comical error

Jarryd Hayne says an assurance that he’s the No.1 fullback at Gold Coast was vital in his decision to stay with the Titans next NRL season.

Shunted to the centres in recent weeks, the NSW Origin star has been named to play there again in Saturday’s clash with North Queensland.

But he was reassured he can expect to be restored to fullback before he invoked the final year of his $1.2 million-a-year contract with the Titans on Thursday.

“It’s the position I like and the one I feel the most comfortable at… it was a key in me re-signing,” said Hayne.

“That’s where I see myself and it was good to get the club’s thoughts on where they saw me in the future.”

With Hayne the main fullback option, it raises the question of what it means for off-contract Tyrone Roberts, who has played well there amid excellent form this season and has attracted interest from Brisbane.

The bigger Hayne was moved to the centres, with utility Roberts at fullback, because it was considered the best balance for the team.

A quality playmaker, Roberts was used in the halves last season while Kane Elgey was out injured, but Elgey and Ash Taylor are now prospering in the halves spots.

Hayne accepted injuries played a part in team selection and was also not expecting an immediate return to fullback, suggesting it may come after his State of Origin series commitments.

“During the Origin period it’s hard to back up,” he said.

“T (Roberts) has been doing a good job during this gruelling schedule but after that we’ll look in that direction.”

Coach Neil Henry indicated Roberts could spend some time at hooker against the Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday after Nathan Peats played a full 80 minutes for NSW in the Origin I on Wednesday night, picking up a cork injury.

We’ll have to look at different rotations… Whether Jarryd goes to fullback and (William) Zillman goes on the wing we’ll see,” said Henry. “Tyrone Roberts might have to do a job for us at dummy half.”

The Titans now want to see Hayne replicate his powerful Origin form for the club.

Hayne felt slow start to thew season wasn’t through lack of trying and his time in the NSW camp as a centre would help his defence in that relatively unfamiliar role.

“I try and bring it every week,” Hayne said.

“Defensively it’s a little bit different at Origin. That helped me look at it with a different perspective, when I get a little too aggressive or get up too hard (in the NRL).

“I was a bit more relaxed on Wednesday night which helped.”

One Titans player with a big reason to impress on Saturday is prop Jarrod Wallace, high on the list for a call up after several members of the Queensland pack failed to impress in Origin I

Wallace was the Maroons’ 18th man for game one.

“I think he’ll get his opportunity (at Origin), I think Kevin Walters has shown faith in the guys he has,” Henry said.

“That might change a little bit now. But he’s been in camp and he’s experienced what it’s like and he’ll be better for that.”