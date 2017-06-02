A look into the life of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo – for those who are unfamiliar with this name – is a famous professional soccer player, aka footballer, for Real Madrid and the Portugal national team.

For all of you non-soccer followers, but social media enthusiasts, the famed bronze bust that has swept through Twitter was made to emulate the one, the only, Cristiano Ronaldo. If it’s still not ringing a bell, don’t worry, there’s a reason why the bust is all over social media and it’s not because of its striking resemblance to Ronaldo.

The start of Cristiano Ronaldo’s professional career began in 2003, where at the age of 18, he signed with Manchester United and proceeded to win the FA Cup in that very first season.

From there, the list of awards and trophies goes on and on. By the time 2016 rolled around, Ronaldo staked his claim in his fourth Ballon d’Or award – given to best-performing soccer players – the Best FIFA Men’s Player, and the FIFA World Player of the Year award, just to name a few.

From the time he took his first steps onto the professional soccer field, he’s been breaking Champions League records left and right. Back when Manchester United – the first professional team Ronaldo played for – won the English Championship and the Champions League, Ronaldo scored 31 goals in 34 matches and broke George Best’s record that stood in place for 40 years.

Not to mention his newest record breaking moment – reaching the assist record of 31 – that was formerly held by Ryan Giggs.

Ronaldo’s career has definitely been one of sheer success built from raw talent and rigorous training with top-notch professionals. From the looks of it, his soccer stardom and undeniable talent has not only endorsed his professional career but is the culprit to the growth of his ego as well.

The world of CR7

Since his climb to fame, there have been many documentaries and movies made about Ronaldo, the most famous one being Ronaldo.

This film was produced with the intent to show fans all around the world the life of Cristiano Ronaldo and his soccer success, but instead, many viewers saw something very, very different.

Many claim that this documentary highlights the many aspects of Ronaldo’s very large ego. Of course, throughout the film we see the charming interactions he has between him and his son, Cristiano Jr. However, just as soon as those scenes ends, viewers are back to watching Ronaldo’s trip down ego lane where he shows off the lavish museum of himself that he had built in his hometown of Madeira, featuring a very convincing wax sculpture of the stud.

This makes Ronaldo one of two soccer players in the world with a museum dedicated to him.

The brief taste of film-life must have been just enough because now there is talk that Ronaldo will be making his acting debut on a Turkish TV show, Hayat Koprusu. This storyline will revolve around a family of refugees escaping from Syria during the terrors of their civil war.

Ronaldo explained that once the curtain closed on his professional soccer career, he would like to dive into the world of acting. Many soccer fans find this to be all too perfect since Ronaldo has had his drama queen moments on the field.

Aside from his work on the field and on the screen, Ronaldo made an attempt to storm the world of fashion and create his own line of CR7 shoes, belts, jeans, and even underwear. This launch had some mixed reviews. Many starstruck fans of Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get their hands on these items, while the rest of the public thought it to be gaudy and just another method to play up his ego.

Regardless of his ego or diva-like temperament, it’s an undeniable fact that Ronaldo is a soccer stud; there’s a reason he’s considered to be one of the world’s greatest soccer players. Whether it’s on the soccer field or on the screen, Ronaldo’s career will thrive until his final curtain call.